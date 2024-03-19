Products warned to be at risk of being subject to trade defence measures

VIETNAM, March 19 - HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam has provided early warnings for products at risk of being subject to trade defence measures when exported to the US, European Union (EU), Mexico and Australia.

Those included 15 products exported to the US, one to the EU, two to Mexico and one to Australia.

Some wood products exported to the US at risk are hardwood/plywood, wooden cabinets and vanities, wooden bedroom furniture, seats with wooden frames, upholstered and wood mouldings and millwork products.

Regarding hardwood/plywood with HS Code 4412.31, 4412.32, 4412.33, 4412.34, 4412.94, 4412.99, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) initiated investigation in June 2020 and issued final decision in July 2023. These products originating from Việt Nam but made with Chinese input will be subject to antidumping and countervailing duties.

DOC initiated investigations into wooden cabinets and vanities from Việt Nam in May 2022. The final decision is expected to come in April and July. The US is currently imposing anti-dumping ranging from 4.37 per cent to 262.18 per cent and anti-subsidy duties ranging from 13.33 per cent to 293.45 per cent on similar products originating from China from February 2024.

Wooden bedroom furniture, seats with wooden frames, upholstered and wood mouldings and millwork products are also at risk. The US is also imposing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on similar products imported from China.

Early warnings are provided to some building materials exported to the US, including quartz surface products and ceramic tile, steel products such as CORE, pipe and tube, prestressed concrete steel wire strand and stainless steel flanges.

Of note, the export of ceramic tile to the US is expected to increase rapidly in the context that the US imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on similar products originating from China. As Việt Nam’s share remains modest in the US’s ceramic tile import market, estimated at just 2.3 per cent, the department urged domestic producers to avoid using imported inputs from China in production to expand exportation into this market.

The warning list also includes some hot rolled sheet and prestressed products to Mexico, hot rolled structural steel sectors to Australia, aluminium wire and cable, aluminium extrusions, solar panels, large residential washers, and truck and bus tires to the US, and electric bicycles to the US and EU. — VNS