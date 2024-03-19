Vietjet opens a new route to Australia

VIETNAM, March 19 - HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has opened a new direct route connecting the capital city of Hà Nội with the beautiful port city of Sydney, bringing the total number of routes connecting Việt Nam and Australia to seven.

The route will start operations on June 8, 2024, with two return flights per week, with a flight time of around 10 hours per leg, Vietjet said in a statement.

The flights from Hà Nội to Sydney depart on Wednesday and Saturday every week at 17:10 and arrive in Sydney at 06:10 the following day. The flights from Sydney to Hà Nội leave on Thursdays and Sundays at 8:30 and land in Hà Nội at 16:00 on the same day (All local time).

To celebrate the newest route, Vietjet launches a big promotion party for Eco tickets priced from only zero đồng on www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app for all flight routes connecting Việt Nam and Australia from now until March 25, 202. These promotional tickets will have a flight period from now to October 31, 2024.

Furthermore, up to 500 Skypoints will be gifted to passengers flying on the inaugural flights of Hà Nội-Sydney and Hà Nội-Melbourne routes. — VNS