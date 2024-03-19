Suntrol Named Architectural Dealer of the Year

Suntrol Receives Architectural Dealer of the Year Award

The award recognizes Suntrol's commitment to its customers.

We congratulate Suntrol and are grateful for the company’s outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to its customers.” — Joshua Ortloff, Eastman’s Midwest Territory Manager

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suntrol was selected as the Architectural Regional Dealer of the Year by Eastman Performance Films from a pool of hundreds of window film dealers in the Midwest region.

“Suntrol’s dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence have earned them recognition as a distinguished Architectural Dealer of the Year, and we could not be prouder to have them as part of our dealer network,“ said Joshua Ortloff, Eastman’s Midwest Territory Manager. “We congratulate Suntrol and are grateful for the company’s outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to its customers.”

Eastman Performance Films is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of high-performance window film and glass-enhancement technology with more than 65 years of industry experience.

“Earning this recognition from Eastman for our work in the architectural sector is a great honor," said Jason Young, Suntrol’s president. “There are many reputable dealers in the region and this award is a testimony to our team’s commitment to serving our customers with excellence.”

Suntrol has been recognized as Ohio’s leader in window film and glass enhancement since 1975. The company’s clients include the Cleveland Clinic, Ahuja Medical Center, Metro Health, Arhaus, Akron Children’s Hospital, Tri-C, A.M. Higley Company, and Huntington Bank.

“Suntrol’s success is an inspiration to us all and we are privileged to count them among our elite dealers,” Joshua Ortloff said.

About Suntrol

Established in 1975 and located in Cleveland, Suntrol has been recognized as the Midwest leader in window film and glass-enhancing technology. Suntrol provides a full spectrum of solar control, custom design, privacy, bird-strike mitigation, security solutions for residential and commercial clientele, and environmental graphics and signage for commercial clientele. Suntrol is part of the Solar Tint family of brands. Established in 1979, Solar Tint is an award-winning window film and environmental graphics company with four recognized brands and seven locations serving Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.