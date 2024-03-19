SCHNEIDER ProSeries NUC - DECK Mini PC with Intel® Alder Lake-N Processors
SCHNEIDER a leading provider of global systems, has released new Mini PCs powered by Intel® N95 (Alder Lake-N).TOULOUSE, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCHNEIDER ProSeries NUC – DECK Mini PC with Intel® Alder Lake-N Processors
Toulouse, France (March 19, 2024), SCHNEIDER a leading provider of global systems, has released new Mini PCs powered by Intel® N95 (Alder Lake-N). Compared to the previous Intel® Celeron® Processor J6412 (Elkhart Lake), the Intel® Processor N95 (Alder Lake-N) showcases remarkable CPU performance increase of up to 30% and graphics performance up to 150%.
NUC DECK Mini PC for Versatile Applications
The NUC DECK N95 Mini PC is compact in size, measuring 120.0 x 120.0 x 39.50 mm (L x W x H) with ultra-silent cooling solution. Offering a rich selection of I/O Ports and expansion slots for streamlined versatility. Based on Intel® Processors N95 (Alder Lake-N), it guarantees CPU and graphics performance.
For Ethernet connectivity, the NUC DECK comes Gigabit LAN (Realtek RTL8111H-CG) and Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 for wireless connection.
The NUC DECK N95 Mini PC, includes two USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type A), two USB 2.0 (Type A), one audio and microphone jack and Built-in Microphone and two Type-C (Support PD65W, DisplayPort and USB Charge).
The NUC DECK N95 also provides excellent visual capabilities, supporting triple-display with HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4a (through Type-C) up to 4096x2160@60Hz.
The system offers one storage with M.2 PCIe Gen 3 and supports one 260-pin SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz up to 16GB. In addition, the NUC DECK N95 comes with a 19V/65W power adaptor and VESA mounting bracket for space-saving installation.
The NUC DECK N95 is the choice designed to meet the advancement of your needs in home entertainment, office productivity, business, and embedded applications.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION
- PROCESSOR
Intel® N95 4 Cores - 4 Threads, 6 MB Intel® Smart Cache, Turbo Max. 3.40GHz
- GRAPHIC
Intel® UHD Graphics, support 3 display
2 x HDMI Type-A and 1 x DP Type-C, Max. Resolution 4096x2160 @ 60Hz
- MEMORY
Sodimm DDR4 3200Mhz up to 16GB
- STORAGE
SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 NVMe
- I/O PORTS
Rear
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x RJ45, 2 x HDMI™, 1 x Type-C (Support PD65W, Display Port & USB Charge)
Front
2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x Audio 3.5mm, 1 x Clear CMOS,
1 x Type-C (Support PD65W, Display Port & USB Charge)
- COMMUNICATION
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth® v5.2
Realtek RTL8111H-CG
- POWER SUPPLY
External Adaptor AC-DC 19V 65W
- OTHER
24/7 Operation, Support VESA, Kensington Lock,
120 x 120 x 39.5 mm, 1.0Kg.
- WARRANTY
Three-year warranty, optional up to four or five-year.
The ProSeries NUC DECK N95 is immediately available into the market and is sold either as a Ready to Go Mini PC or as a Barebone.
MSRP
SC-105-N95-8256P DECK Intel® N95 8GB SSD M.2 256GB Windows 11 Pro @ $270.00
SC-105-N95 DECK Intel® N95 – Barebone @ $180.00
About SCHNEIDER
Founded in 1934, Schneider is a leading French brand known for the quality of its appliances and its commitment to making technology accessible to all. By choosing the historic Schneider brand, you are choosing a team with a great experience in the world of technology. Innovation is our philosophy to allow us to move forward with you.
About BLEU JOUR
Since 2002 in Toulouse (France) BLEU JOUR is a multiple design award-winning manufacturer of computers (PCs, Mini PCs, workstations, on-board PCs, etc.) and accessories based on the company’s five founding pillars: Quality, Aesthetics, Innovation, Practicality and Exclusivity. In a constantly changing world, BLEU JOUR designs products where aesthetics are combined with innovative technological solutions, initially achieving market impact with the launch of KUBB, a designer and customizable computer in the form of a 12 cm cube. Handcrafting their designs in-house, BLEU JOUR’s technical components are from major suppliers, with Intel® the brand's main partner.
In 2023, BLEU JOUR acquired the well-know French Gaming Brand MGG Millenium as well as the reindustrialization in Europe of Schneider Brand Computers.
