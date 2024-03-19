CHACO VIVO, PARAGUAY’S LARGEST AND MOST IMPACTFUL REDD+ PROJECT, ENGAGES WITH COMMUNITIES OF ALTO PARAGUAY DEPARTMENT
A working group from Project Chaco Vivo (VERRA Registry No. 3671) carried out activities for Indigenous communities in the Project’s Area of Influence.PUERTO CASADO, ALTO PARAGUAY, PARAGUAY, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chaco Vivo team has been traveling during last february to stakeholder Indigenous communities within Project Chaco Vivo’s AOI, engaging in social program activities with the communities of Livio Fariña, María Auxiliadora, San Isidro, Castilla, and Riacho Mosquito. The team also visited the Indigenous communities of Machete Vaina and Boquerón Cue on the fifth day of the trip. At each location, the Chaco Vivo team unveiled insightful presentations regarding information from the Project Description Document (PDD), overall Project objectives, and 2022-2023 Project monitoring details. Additionally, a workshop was conducted to facilitate the dissemination of the outcomes from the strategic community planning organized for 2024, in collaboration with Project advocates and community leaders. The working sessions culminated with schools in the communities receiving kits filled with educational supplies.
ACTIVITIES UNDERTAKEN
Presentation of the Chaco Vivo Project: Detailed exposition was provided on the initiative's goals, undertakings, and the envisaged benefits for the communities and the ecosystem.
Workshop about Strategic Community Planning Outcomes for 2024: This session served to share the fruits of the strategic planning with the communities, spotlighting the identified priorities and actions for the year 2024.
Distribution of Educational Materials to Community Schools: An initiative was undertaken to distribute kits of educational and pedagogical materials to strengthen the educational process within the community schools.
Luis Peralta, leader of the Castilla community, mentioned that the advent of Chaco Vivo marks an important milestone for his community. He extended his gratitude towards the team for their dedication and the impactful activities conducted, which he considers immensely beneficial for the community.
Juan González, the leader of the San Isidro community, also expressed his satisfaction with the work of Chaco Vivo. He felt confident that the Project would bring many benefits and support to the community, allowing it to thrive and face its challenges. González mentioned that school supplies were delivered, as had been requested in the annual planning, and thanked the team for their management.
The testimonies of Peralta and González reflect the collective sentiment of the community stakeholders within the Project's Area of Influence (AOI), including Puerto Casado, who are already participating in Chaco Vivo's social programs, collectively referred to as the L.I.F.E. Program. The Project is committed to its work with these stakeholder communities, striving to create broad socioeconomic enhancements. The endorsement and cooperation of community leaders is pivotal to Chaco Vivo’s long-term success.
The Project’s activities are framed in the commitment of collaboration and to promote the sustainable development of the Paraguayan Chaco. Through the active participation of the communities, the Project seeks to ensure that the actions implemented meet their needs and priorities through collaboration, participation, and joint holistic efforts.
The communities exhibited profound interest in Project Chaco Vivo and underscored the criticality of synergy among various stakeholders to realize the Chaco's sustainable development. Chaco Vivo remains dedicated to these ongoing stakeholder collaborations, aiming to elevate these communities’ quality of life while also safeguarding the environment.
