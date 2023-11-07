Project Chaco Vivo - Paraguay’s flagship conservation and carbon initiative with Indigenous empowerment at its core
Chaco Vivo REDD+ emerges as Paraguay's largest carbon project, setting the empowerment and rights of Indigenous People at the forefront of its operations.ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an unwavering commitment to the 14 Indigenous communities within its sphere, Chaco Vivo has forged a strategic alliance with the Paraguayan National Indigenous Institute (INDI) (https://www.indi.gov.py), the governmental organization responsible for ensuring the rights of Indigenous People in the country. This collaboration is set to uphold integrity and ensure the meticulous execution of the complex legal engagements inherent in community partnerships, particularly with Indigenous communities in Paraguay.
Central to the project's ethos is the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) Protocol - a globally recognized covenant ensuring the voices of Indigenous populations are not just heard but heeded. The FPIC's rigorous protocol encompasses an array of structured engagements, from official document exchanges and institutional consultations to inclusive community gatherings and detailed record-keeping. This protocol ensures that people are well informed and consent to any activities that might affect their communities, directly or indirectly.
Recognizing the importance of FPIC, Chaco Vivo sponsored an enlightening forum delivered by the Natán Foundation (https://www.instagram.com/fundacion_natan/), a Paraguayan non-profit organization committed to helping Indigenous communities be seen, heard, and dignified on their journey toward self-improvement. Held on October 14th, 2023, the forum shed light on "The Implementation of the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) Protocol: Ethical Aspects and Legal Frameworks."
The event was presented by Sebastián Cantero Mayeregger, Communications Manager for Project Chaco Vivo, and Rodrigo Rojas Jorquera, President of the Natán Foundation. Also in attendance were the British Ambassador to Paraguay, Honorable Ramin Navai, the Director General of Indigenous Community Protection, Lic. Lina Franco, and Lic. Claudelina González, Chief of Staff – both from the Paraguayan National Indigenous Institute (INDI). Oscar Rodas from WWF-Paraguay also participated, and the day was concluded with "Words of Ethical Commitment" by Gelga Guainer.
The success of high-quality carbon programs is anchored in trust - trust that demands accountability, adherence to due process, and measurable, positive impacts on nature and people. As the vanguard of high-quality REDD+ projects in Paraguay, Chaco Vivo proudly embraces the distinguished role of pioneering exemplary carbon project execution. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Chaco Vivo is resolute in disseminating its trailblazing methodologies for the enlightenment and inspiration of carbon programs throughout the region. These strategies not only champion the principles of Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) to achieve Chaco Vivo’s “People First” objectives but will also play a pivotal role in propelling the Paraguayan carbon market to international acclaim.
