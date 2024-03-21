Global Land based Defense Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Land based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $81.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The Business Research Company’s “Land based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the land based defense equipment market size is predicted to reach $81.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the land based defense equipment market is due to the increasing defense spending. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest land based defense equipment market share. Major players in the land based defense equipment market include China North Industries Group Corporation Limited, Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Hanwha Corporation.

Land based Defense Equipment Market Segments

• By Type: Armored Vehicles, Missiles, Tanks, Small Arms and Light Weapons

• By Operation: Autonomous Land based Defense Equipment, Manual

• By Application: Military, Law Enforcement

• Subsegments Covered: Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles, Short Range, Medium Range, Intermediate Range, Intercontinental, Light, Medium, Heavy, Small Arms, Light Weapon

• By Geography: The global land based defense equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The land-based defense equipment refers to support and auxiliary equipment used for land-based defense operations such as weapons. The land-based defense equipment includes components and subcomponents such as turrets and ROWS, cannons and missiles, armor packages, and active protection systems.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Land based Defense Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Land based Defense Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Land based Defense Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Land based Defense Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Land based Defense Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Land based Defense Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

