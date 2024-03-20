Chocolate Scorecard Winners and Discoveries
The 5th Edition of the Chocolate Scorecard will be released on March 20th
There are improvements in the chocolate industry but in most areas there is still a long way to go!”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make The Choice to Buy Better Chocolate
— Fuzz Kitto
- Better for people, primates, and planet
- We help you to figure it out
New website being launched March 20th 6am GMT with the release of the 5th edition of the Chocolate Scorecard
Research is showing consumers want more ethical standards (human rights and environmental) in the supply of goods. One of the key commodities is chocolate. But how do they know what chocolate companies are doing?
The 5th Chocolate Scorecard is being released on March 20th in time for the big Easter Chocolate buying season. It rates chocolate companies on both social and environmental practices in the chocolate supply chain.
It rates companies on 6 areas:
1. Traceability and transparency
2. A living income for the farmer
3. Child labour and forced labour (modern slavery)
4. Deforestation and climate change
5. Agroforestry practices
6. Use of pesticides and chemicals in the growing of cocoa.
Then it gives an overall rating of the addition of all these areas.
And winners this year are:
1. Achievement award - Tony's Chocolonely - for achieving 5 years of Green level and best practice
2. Good Egg Award for large Company - Ritter
3. Good Egg for Small Chocolate Company - tied winner between Original Beans and Beyond Good
4. Innovation Award - Chocolate Makers
5. Gender Award - joint winners Lidl Supermarkets and Pladis
The new website launched at 6am GMT / 5pm Sydney UTC+11 on March 20th. It not only gives key information but can be used on the mobile phone when consumers go to buy their chocolate. Put in a brand and if it they participated it will come up with a coloured category on how well they are doing, from best practice to lagging -Green, yellow, orange, red.
It has 3 scored Scorecard groupings; large companies, small chocolatiers, and retailer supermarket “own brand” chocolates. It has found some interesting insights into the chocolate industry.
It is the project of Be Slavery Free an Australian based coalition with partners around the world. It covers about 90% of the chocolate produced globally.
Last year The Chocolate Scorecard had a print reach of almost 1 billion. It is having an effect!
For more information, interviews and questions contact:
Fuzz Kitto – CoDirector Be Slavery Free +61 407931115 fuzz.kitto@beslaveryfree.com
Fuzz Kitto
Be Slavery Free
+61 407931115
fuzz.kitto@beslaveryfree.com