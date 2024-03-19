Roadblock Solutions bolsters road safety expertise, appointing Ryan Samek as Senior Vice President
The addition of Ryan Samek further bolsters a formidable team of road safety experts alongside Leo Joe Yodock, Gary Lallo, Lee Stuart, and Roger Spencer.
We are confident that Ryan will bring substantial value to RoadBlock Solutions.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadblock Solutions proudly announces the appointment of Ryan Samek as its new Senior Vice President. Samek boasts a demonstrated history of being a results-driven leader with expertise in mergers and acquisitions who joins a team of road safety veterans committed to creating safe roads.
“Ryan’s (Samek) arrival marks an important step in RoadBlock Solutions’ evolution as it embarks on its next chapter of growth. We are confident that Ryan will bring substantial value to RoadBlock Solutions,” adds Jamie West, President of RoadBlock Solutions.
A division of RSG International, a woman-led and Canadian-based global leader in the road safety infrastructure sector, RoadBlock Solutions aims to become a leading provider and distributor of a variety of safety infrastructure devices for roads and work zones.
“RoadBlock Solutions is poised for exponential growth in the years to come and will work to enhance the way business is done in this industry, leveraging decades of experience and providing customers and road users with products that meet and exceed the highest safety standards,” explains Ryan Samek, who officially stepped into his new role on March 1st.
Leveraging decades of experience, RoadBlock Solutions is committed to safety, reliability, and customer service. The organization provides solutions for roadway safety infrastructure, specializing in road safety product sales and rental services focused on crash cushions, steel barriers, concrete barriers, and supplemental safety products for the North American market.
“Above all else, this group brings a burning desire to change the way road safety is viewed in North America and beyond,” adds Samek. “At the end of the day, we want to see everyone get home safely. That is our commitment to all road users and workers.”
As previously announced, Gary Lallo, Joe Yodock, Lee Stuart, and Roger Spencer have joined RoadBlock Solutions, all of whom bring decades of experience and proven track records of industry excellence.
About RoadBlock Solutions:
RoadBlock Solutions is a leading provider and distributor of innovative safety products aimed at keeping roads, work zones, and people safe. It specializes in product sales and rental services for a wide variety of road safety devices.
About RSG International:
RSG International is a global leader in the road safety sector, creating cutting-edge solutions for life-saving problems. Its companies cover all areas of road safety infrastructure, including construction and installation, product distribution, new product development, and auxiliary services.
