NAKIVO Enables Agent-Based Backup and Recovery for Proxmox VM Data
NAKIVO is among the first backup solution vendors to support data protection for Proxmox virtual environments.SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO, the leading backup and disaster recovery solution provider, delivers agent-based backup support for Proxmox virtual machine data to cater to the needs of its diverse customer base.
“More businesses are turning to Proxmox VE as a free and open-source alternative to traditional virtualization platforms,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO. "In fact, adding support for Proxmox VE has been a top request from our customers, and we’re proud to deliver. This move expands NAKIVO’s already extensive platform support and caters to the demand for flexible data protection options in the open-source virtualization space.”
This integration not only provides a way to back up and restore data, applications and operating systems of Proxmox VMs but also exemplifies NAKIVO’s commitment to platform-agnostic data protection.
Backup for Proxmox VM data
With Proxmox VE, NAKIVO Backup & Replication extends the list of supported virtualization platforms, encompassing industry leaders like VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, and now Proxmox VE.
Customers can protect their Proxmox VM data using agent-based backup. This support comes with a set of capabilities, such as:
• Full and incremental, image-based backup of Proxmox VM data
• Backup copy to remote sites, public clouds, other S3-compatible platforms and tape
• Full VM data recovery
• Instant recovery of files and app objects to the original or a custom location
Resources
● Full-Featured Free Trial Download
● Solution Datasheet
● Customer Success Stories
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a software vendor dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup, ransomware protection and disaster recovery solution for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. Over 27,000 customers in 182 countries trust NAKIVO to protect their data, including major companies like Coca-Cola, Honda, Siemens and Cisco.
Visit us at: www.nakivo.com
Contact us:
Sasha Tolkachova, PR Manager
sasha.tolkachova@nakivo.com
Sasha Tolkachova
NAKIVO Inc
+ +380 667524448
