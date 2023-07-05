NAKIVO Releases v10.9 with Bare-Metal Recovery, Direct Recovery From Tape and Backup Malware Scan
The latest 10.9 version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication with expanded data recovery scope and anti-ransomware functionality is now available for downloadSPARKS, NEVADA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent 10.9 version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication is now available for download. The release adds several highly anticipated features that further improve the recovery and anti-ransomware capabilities of the solution. The diverse recovery options for different workloads and consistent support for cutting-edge technologies give the solution a competitive advantage and enable customers to protect critical data more efficiently and affordably.
“Today’s highly competitive digital environment makes high availability a new norm,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “We keep improving our solution to provide everything our customers need to meet their objectives while maintaining the required level of security – no matter what environments they use.”
Bare-Metal Recovery
The ability to streamline and speed up the recovery of full physical machines is essential. Bare-metal recovery allows restoring an entire server or workstation from a backup to identical hardware without rebuilding the operating systems or reconfiguring application settings. The bare-metal recovery builds upon existing physical-to-virtual recovery functionality to give organizations flexible and fast recovery options.
Backup Malware Scan
As cybercriminals develop more accessible pathways to penetrate systems, businesses have to stay ahead by incorporating proactive defense measures. Version 10.9 extends the anti-ransomware capabilities of NAKIVO Backup & Replication with the Backup Malware Scan feature to help organizations ensure recovery of clean data. Customers can now integrate an external anti-malware software and scan backups for malicious code before using them for recovery. The new functionality can help organizations strengthen ransomware resilience and meet strict security requirements.
Streamlined Recovery from Tape
Tape media is universally recognized for its reliability and high cost-efficiency for backup data archival and long-term storage. Starting from version 10.9, customers can perform fast recoveries with the new direct recovery from tape feature without using a staging repository first. They can recover full VMs, EC2 instances, and physical machines as VMware VMs from backups stored on tape media directly to their infrastructure, making tape backup cost-efficient and fast.
Support for New Platforms
VMware vSphere 8.0 U1
Debian v10-11
NAKIVO closely monitors the latest industry developments to ensure complete protection for all infrastructures. Version 10.9 adds support for vSphere 8U1, the latest virtualization platform from VMware. Customers can upgrade their vSphere infrastructure and get the latest improvements while retaining uninterrupted data protection with NAKIVO Backup & Replication.
The 10.9 release also adds support for Debian OS-based systems to the list of supported platforms. Customers can now install NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.9 on Debian operating systems and/or protect their Debian OS-based physical machines.
“In the past, we had to manually check every backup copy and replica we made of the data and virtual machines. However, now with NAKIVO Backup & Replication, there’s no more manual, repetitive tasks, as the product gets the job done reliably,” says José Vicente Morro Ros, Associate Professor at GAM.
Feature Availability
NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.9 is available for download. Customers can either update their version of the solution or install the 15-day Free Trial to check how the new features work.
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup, ransomware protection and disaster recovery solution for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing backup and ransomware recovery software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO boasts 28 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support and a network of over 7,500 partners worldwide. NAKIVO has 25,000 paid customers worldwide, including major companies like Honda, Cisco, Coca-Cola and Siemens.
