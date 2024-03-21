Investment Banking Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

It will grow to $194.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Investment Banking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the investment banking market size is predicted to reach $194.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the investment banking market is due to the global economic expansion. North America region is expected to hold the largest investment banking market share. Major players in the investment banking market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, HSBC Holdings plc, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley.

Investment Banking Market Segments

• By Type: Mergers And Acquisitions Advisory, Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

• By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Retail And Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Other End-Use Industries

• Subsegments Covered: Mergers Advisory, Acquisitions Advisory, Underwritten Deal, Club Deal, Best-Efforts Syndication Deal

• By Geography: The global investment banking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Investment banking is the subset of a bank or financial institution that provides financial consultancy services, including underwriting (capital raising) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services to governments, corporations, and institutions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Investment Banking Market Characteristics

3. Investment Banking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Investment Banking Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Investment Banking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Investment Banking Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Investment Banking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

