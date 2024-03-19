JobNet JobNATION - Connecting Myanmar’s Leading Employers With Over 4,000+ Talented Professionals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yangon, 19 March 2024 - JobNet JobNATION, Myanmar’s largest career fair, is set to take place on 18th May 2024, at Novotel Yangon Max Hotel.
This one-day exclusive event presents a prime opportunity for up to 70 local and international companies to connect with the most extensive audience of skilled professionals actively seeking new opportunities to advance their careers. The event attracts over 4,000 job seekers on the day providing participating companies with a diverse pool of top-tier talent, from all industries including telecommunications, banking and insurance, engineering, construction, trade and distribution, FMCG, and more.
“JobNATION job fairs are strategic events for companies to connect with top-talent and showcase their employer brand to support their recruitment and business initiatives,” Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group, emphasized the exceptional value for companies.
JobNet JobNATION will leverage its proprietary Paperless Technology that enables participating companies to digitize the collection and storage of CV applications. The Paperless Technology will prevent the loss of valuable CVs as well as simplify the tracking and management of applications, making follow-ups with candidates easier and faster for enhanced recruitment efficiency.
Additionally, the use of Paperless Technology elevates the job search experience for candidates, enabling them to use their JobNet Profile as their Digital CV ID. By simply scanning the QR Code of hiring companies at JobNATION, job seekers can easily view and apply for positions that align with their unique skills and career aspirations without the need for traditional paper CVs.
Besides meeting recruiters and HR professionals from top companies, attendees will be able to enjoy an agenda packed with company presentations, informative and inspiring career talks from thought leaders across various industries.
This year, JobNATION will be holding one event in Yangon and Mandalay, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for employers to connect with thousands of job seekers in the country's two largest cities. Companies interested in participating at JobNATION 2024 are encouraged to act swiftly and secure their booths. With limited space available, reserving early ensures the best location to maximize exposure and engagement. Don't miss the chance to be part of these events.
ABOUT JOBNATION
JobNATION is the biggest digitally-driven job fair ever held in Myanmar, with the last edition attracting 15,000 job seekers from all industries in Myanmar and hiring across all job categories. The event is targeted at motivated professionals looking for their next career opportunity, as well as established staff interested in staying up to date in regards to hiring and recruitment trends. Between the 65+ companies that normally attend looking to hire and a full day’s agenda from thought leading speakers in the industry, JobNATION is the event not to be missed for ambitious professionals.
ABOUT THE JOBNET GROUP
The JobNet Group owns and operates Jobnet.com.mm and Alote, two leading online recruitment portals in Myanmar. JobNet.com.mm is the most widely used online recruitment platform for white collar professionals in Myanmar. The platform attracts ~25,000+ Myanmar white-collar professionals every day and over ~120,000 job applications are generated every month. With Alote you can easily source workers for your blue-collar / grey collar, operational and lightly skilled roles. The group is also the founding sponsor of the Myanmar Employer Awards, the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar campaign and JobNATION.
Sean Hope
This one-day exclusive event presents a prime opportunity for up to 70 local and international companies to connect with the most extensive audience of skilled professionals actively seeking new opportunities to advance their careers. The event attracts over 4,000 job seekers on the day providing participating companies with a diverse pool of top-tier talent, from all industries including telecommunications, banking and insurance, engineering, construction, trade and distribution, FMCG, and more.
“JobNATION job fairs are strategic events for companies to connect with top-talent and showcase their employer brand to support their recruitment and business initiatives,” Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group, emphasized the exceptional value for companies.
JobNet JobNATION will leverage its proprietary Paperless Technology that enables participating companies to digitize the collection and storage of CV applications. The Paperless Technology will prevent the loss of valuable CVs as well as simplify the tracking and management of applications, making follow-ups with candidates easier and faster for enhanced recruitment efficiency.
Additionally, the use of Paperless Technology elevates the job search experience for candidates, enabling them to use their JobNet Profile as their Digital CV ID. By simply scanning the QR Code of hiring companies at JobNATION, job seekers can easily view and apply for positions that align with their unique skills and career aspirations without the need for traditional paper CVs.
Besides meeting recruiters and HR professionals from top companies, attendees will be able to enjoy an agenda packed with company presentations, informative and inspiring career talks from thought leaders across various industries.
This year, JobNATION will be holding one event in Yangon and Mandalay, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for employers to connect with thousands of job seekers in the country's two largest cities. Companies interested in participating at JobNATION 2024 are encouraged to act swiftly and secure their booths. With limited space available, reserving early ensures the best location to maximize exposure and engagement. Don't miss the chance to be part of these events.
ABOUT JOBNATION
JobNATION is the biggest digitally-driven job fair ever held in Myanmar, with the last edition attracting 15,000 job seekers from all industries in Myanmar and hiring across all job categories. The event is targeted at motivated professionals looking for their next career opportunity, as well as established staff interested in staying up to date in regards to hiring and recruitment trends. Between the 65+ companies that normally attend looking to hire and a full day’s agenda from thought leading speakers in the industry, JobNATION is the event not to be missed for ambitious professionals.
ABOUT THE JOBNET GROUP
The JobNet Group owns and operates Jobnet.com.mm and Alote, two leading online recruitment portals in Myanmar. JobNet.com.mm is the most widely used online recruitment platform for white collar professionals in Myanmar. The platform attracts ~25,000+ Myanmar white-collar professionals every day and over ~120,000 job applications are generated every month. With Alote you can easily source workers for your blue-collar / grey collar, operational and lightly skilled roles. The group is also the founding sponsor of the Myanmar Employer Awards, the Best Companies to Work in Myanmar campaign and JobNATION.
Sean Hope
JobNet.com.mm
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube