Schizophrenia Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

The total market size of schizophrenia in the 7MM was USD 7.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The schizophrenia market is expected to grow significantly owing to an increase in the patient pool due to changes in lifestyle, an increase in the incidence of various addictions, the expected entry of emerging products such as NUPLAZID (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), ICELPERTIN (Boehringer Ingelheim), SEP-363856 (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Pharma)/Otsuka Pharmaceutical), OKEDI (Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi), LYN-005 (Lyndra Therapeutics), and others, with a deeper penetration in the market.

DelveInsight’s schizophrenia epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall schizophrenia market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Schizophrenia Market Report

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects less than 1% of the US population.

As per the DelveInsight assessment, in the year 2021, the total prevalent cases of schizophrenia were 6.2 million cases in the 7MM. In the 7MM, the highest number of prevalent cases of schizophrenia were observed in the US.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in the year 2021, the total diagnosed cases of schizophrenia were ~1.4 million cases in the United States.

The treatment options for schizophrenia include medication (antipsychotics), psychological counseling and social support, cognitive behavioral therapy, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT).

Currently approved antipsychotics for the management of schizophrenia, rely on the same pathway and approach by inhibiting dopaminergic and serotonergic signaling in the brain. Current therapies are also associated with burdensome side effects. Therefore, there is a huge unmet need for an improved treatment therapy with a distinct mechanism.

Key players, such as Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, Karuna Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Pharma)/Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, Lyndra Therapeutics, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Cerevel Therapeutics and a few others are involved in the development of therapy for the treatment of schizophrenia. The projected introduction of these drugs might propel the schizophrenia market space due in course.

Schizophrenia Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of schizophrenia are undergoing significant shifts, influenced by a multitude of factors. In recent years, advancements in neuroscience and psychiatry have led to a better understanding of the condition, prompting the development of more targeted and effective treatments. This has fueled a surge in research and development within the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on creating innovative therapies with improved efficacy and fewer side effects. As a result, the schizophrenia market has witnessed the introduction of new antipsychotic medications, each vying for a competitive edge in terms of patient outcomes and market share.

Moreover, the increasing recognition of mental health disorders, including schizophrenia, as a global health priority has led to greater efforts to improve access to treatment. Governments and healthcare organizations are working towards reducing the stigma associated with mental illnesses and enhancing mental healthcare services. These initiatives and rising awareness among patients and caregivers are driving market growth. However, challenges such as the high cost of treatment, especially in some regions, and the need for more personalized care solutions remain key considerations shaping the evolving landscape of the schizophrenia market.

Schizophrenia Treatment Market

With no current cure for schizophrenia, the primary objectives of treating the condition involve addressing its symptoms and preventing relapses. Managing schizophrenia necessitates ongoing treatment, even when symptoms are not actively present. Treatment typically involves a combination of medications and psychosocial therapies to handle the condition effectively. Hospitalization might be necessary in certain cases. Pharmacological interventions are crucial for managing schizophrenia, with a range of single and combined drug therapies available to address its symptoms. Antipsychotic medications are usually the first-line treatment among the medications used for schizophrenia. Some treatment plans for specific patient demographics may include a blend of neuroleptics and antiepileptics. Second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs) are generally preferred due to their reduced risk of severe side effects compared to first-generation antipsychotics (FGAs). FGAs are associated with frequent and potentially significant neurological side effects, such as the risk of developing a movement disorder like tardive dyskinesia, which may or may not be reversible.

Treatment choices for schizophrenia consist of medication (antipsychotics), psychological therapy, social assistance, cognitive behavioral therapy, and electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). The existing antipsychotics believed to mainly act by adjusting dopamine levels, mostly focus on reducing positive symptoms. Consequently, numerous patients continue to experience lingering negative and cognitive symptoms. Advances in research, along with a deeper comprehension of schizophrenia’s causes and mechanisms, are driving the creation of new medications to enhance schizophrenia treatment and tackle these existing challenges.

The emerging pipeline to treat schizophrenia patients includes a few late-stage, mid-stage, and early-stage drugs in different parent indications As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the potential drugs that can mark a significant change in the upcoming forecast period include NUPLAZID, ICELPERTIN, SEP-363856, OKEDI, LYN-005, with expected launches in 2025, 2026, 2028, 2024, and 2026 respectively in the United States and others being evaluated at different stages of clinical development, respectively.

Recent Developments in the Schizophrenia Market

In March 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sosei Group Corporation declared their entry into a worldwide partnership and an exclusive agreement granting an option to license. The primary focus is a shared commitment to advance and market Sosei Heptares’ innovative GPR52 agonists, which are pioneering targets for a unique G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR). The aim is to enhance patient well-being by tackling the positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia concurrently.

In March 2024, Acadia Pharmaceuticals reported that their authorized drug Nuplazid did not show improvement in the social and emotional symptoms of schizophrenia during an advanced clinical study.

In February 2024, Minerva Neurosciences stated that its drug, intended to manage behavioral shifts in schizophrenia patients leading to social withdrawal and reduced motivation, has been denied approval by the FDA.

Emerging Schizophrenia Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the schizophrenia pipeline include NUPLAZID (Acadia Pharmaceuticals), ICELPERTIN (Boehringer Ingelheim), SEP-363856 (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Pharma)/Otsuka Pharmaceutical), OKEDI (Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi), LYN-005 (Lyndra Therapeutics), and others.

NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) is a medication from Acadia Pharmaceuticals designed to selectively interact with 5-HT2A receptors, acting as an inverse agonist and antagonist for serotonin. These receptors are significant in various psychiatric and neuropsychiatric conditions. In laboratory studies, pimavanserin showed no affinity for dopamine (including D2), histamine, muscarinic, or adrenergic receptors. Presently, NUPLAZID is undergoing Phase III clinical trials for conditions like schizophrenia.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on ICELPERTIN (BI-425809) for the treatment of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease. This medication is taken orally and is a strong, selective inhibitor of glycine transporter 1. BI 425809 aims to raise glycine levels, enhancing its ability to regulate the function of the NMDA receptor. Currently, ICELPERTIN is in Phase III clinical development, undergoing investigation in several Phase III trials. The FDA has also granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for BI 425809 for the treatment of Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS).

SEP-363856, known as ulotaront, is a medication that activates the trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) and also acts as an agonist for serotonin 5-HT1A. It is a small-molecule drug designed for oral administration and notably does not interact with dopamine D2 or serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. This compound was discovered through collaboration with PsychoGenics, utilizing their in-vivo phenotypic SmartCube platform alongside artificial intelligence algorithms.

In April 2021, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, along with its parent company Sumitomo Pharma and Otsuka Pharmaceutical, entered into a global licensing agreement for the joint development and commercialization of four compounds targeting severe neuropsychiatric conditions, including ulotaront. Currently, ulotaront is undergoing Phase III clinical development. Additionally, the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for SEP-363856 in the treatment of schizophrenia.

The other therapies for schizophrenia treatment in the pipeline include

UZEDY (risperidone ER): Teva

RYKINDO (risperidone ER): Luye Pharma Group

Brilaroxazine (RP5063): Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Roluperidone (MIN-101/MT-210): Minerva Neurosciences

KarXT (xanomeline-trospium): Karuna Therapeutics

Olanzapine LAI (mdc-TJK/TV-44749): Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Valbenazine (NBI-98854): Neurocrine Biosciences

Evenamide (NW-3509): Newron Pharmaceuticals

LY03010 (ER paliperidone palmitate): Luye Pharma

NUPLAZID: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ICELPERTIN: Boehringer Ingelheim

SEP-363856: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Pharma)/Otsuka Pharmaceutical

OKEDI: Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi

LYN-005: Lyndra Therapeutics

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for schizophrenia are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the schizophrenia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Schizophrenia: Overview

Schizophrenia presents as a serious mental disorder that disrupts a person’s cognitive functions, emotional management, decision-making abilities, and interpersonal relationships. Symptoms of schizophrenia vary among individuals but typically fall into three main categories: psychotic, negative, and cognitive. Negative symptoms encompass a lack of drive, diminished interest or pleasure in daily activities, social withdrawal, difficulty expressing emotions, and challenges in normal functioning. Cognitive symptoms involve issues with attention, concentration, and memory, which can hinder participation in conversations, learning new information, or remembering appointments. Diagnosis of schizophrenia requires the exclusion of other mental health conditions and confirmation that symptoms do not stem from substance misuse, medications, or medical ailments. The diagnostic process may entail a physical examination, blood tests, and various screenings such as CT scans and MRIs, along with psychiatric assessments utilizing tools like the schizophrenia symptom diagnosis scale (PANSS, CGI, SANS, etc.).

Schizophrenia Epidemiology Segmentation

The schizophrenia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current schizophrenia patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The schizophrenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia

Total Diagnosed Cases of Schizophrenia

Gender-specific Cases of Schizophrenia

Severity-specific Cases of Schizophrenia

Age-specific Treated Cases of Schizophrenia

Total Treated Cases of Schizophrenia

Scope of the Schizophrenia Market Report

Schizophrenia Therapeutic Assessment: Schizophrenia current marketed and emerging therapies

Schizophrenia Key Companies: Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, Karuna Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Neurocrine Biosciences, Newron Pharmaceuticals, Luye Pharma, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals (Sumitomo Pharma), Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, Lyndra Therapeutics, and others

Schizophrenia Pipeline Therapies: UZEDY (risperidone ER), RYKINDO (risperidone ER), Brilaroxazine (RP5063), Roluperidone (MIN-101/MT-210), KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), Olanzapine LAI (mdc-TJK/TV-44749), Valbenazine (NBI-98854), Evenamide (NW-3509), LY03010 (ER paliperidone palmitate), NUPLAZID, ICELPERTIN, SEP-363856, OKEDI, LYN-005, and others

Schizophrenia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Schizophrenia Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement

