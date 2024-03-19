Acute Kidney Injury Market Size Expected to Cross 10Bn by 2034, Evaluates DelveInsight

The total market size of acute kidney injury in the 7MM was USD 6.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Key Takeaways from the Acute Kidney Injury Market Report

As per DelveInsight assessment, the total mortality-adjusted incident cases of acute kidney injury in the 7MM comprised 14.6 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase by 2034.

As per the estimates, the US contributed to the largest incident population of acute kidney injury, accounting for ~ 39% of the 7MM in 2022.

Novartis is the only company developing TIN816, an ATP modulator being evaluated in both patients undergoing cardiac surgery and sepsis at risk of developing AKI in two separate trials. Rediscovery Life Sciences is the leading player targeting Furosemide-Resistant AKI patients.

The current emerging pipeline consists of key players including Renibus Therapeutics (RBT-1), Novartis (TIN816)), Guard Therapeutics (RMC-035), (APX-115) Apta Bio, and others who are developing their products to address the patient population and reduce mortality rates in hospital settings. Overall, the acute kidney injury therapeutics market is further expected to increase in the forecast period (2024–2034).

Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of acute kidney injury are characterized by a blend of evolving medical advancements, increasing prevalence, and a surge in demand for effective treatments. AKI, often triggered by factors such as severe infections, surgeries, or medication reactions, has witnessed a rise in awareness, leading to earlier detection and diagnosis. The market is driven by a growing elderly population, who are more susceptible to AKI, alongside rising occurrences in critically ill patients. Innovations in renal replacement therapies and biomarker developments are reshaping the landscape, offering clinicians better tools for diagnosis and management. Moreover, the demand for efficient and cost-effective treatments is pushing pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development, fueling competition and market growth. As the focus on preventive measures intensifies, the AKI market is poised for further expansion, driven by a collective effort towards improved patient outcomes and healthcare sustainability.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

The current approach to managing AKI emphasizes supportive actions like giving fluids and electrolytes to stabilize the patient's blood pressure, along with using dialysis to eliminate waste from the body. There are no approved medications for this condition. Although there are potential treatments, like antioxidants and other substances to lessen oxidative stress and restore mitochondrial function, they haven’t been widely applied. As a result, many patients have limited choices for acute kidney injury treatment.

The management of acute kidney injury entails several key interventions, including fluid resuscitation, avoidance of medications and substances that could harm the kidneys, and rectification of electrolyte imbalances. Initially, the focus is on maintaining proper fluid levels and addressing biochemical irregularities. This may involve actions such as using furosemide to alleviate fluid overload, administering bicarbonate to treat severe acidosis, correcting high levels of potassium, and addressing hematologic issues like anemia and platelet dysfunction through methods like transfusions or the use of desmopressin or estrogens.

The emerging pipeline to treat AKI patients includes a few late-stage, mid-stage, and early-stage drugs in different parent indications As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the potential drugs that can mark a significant change in the upcoming forecast period include RBT-1, Ilofotase alfa, bRESCAP, TIN816, with expected launches in 2026, 2027, 2027, and 2028 respectively in the United States and others being evaluated at different stages of clinical development, respectively.

Recent Developments in the Acute Kidney Injury Market

In January 2024, Renibus Therapeutics announced the publication of results from the Phase II Study evaluating RBT-1 as a preconditioning agent to reduce post-operative complications following cardiothoracic surgery.

In December 2023, SeaStar Medical announced enrollment of patients in the NEUTRALIZE-Acute Kidney Injury pivotal clinical trial of its cell-directed Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) extracorporeal therapy in critically ill adults with Acute Kidney Injury requiring continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT).

In October 2023, Renibus Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been dosed in the pivotal Phase III PROTECT trial of RBT-1 for patients with post-operative complications in cardiac surgery. Top-line results are expected in mid-2025. NDA filing is anticipated by early 2026.

Emerging Acute Kidney Injury Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include RBT-1 (Renibus Therapeutics), OCE-205 (Ocelot Bio), APX-115 (AptaBio Therapeutics), Ilofotase alfa (AM-Pharma), bRESCAP (Alloksys Life Sciences), and others.

RBT-1, a drug under investigation, stimulates protective responses in the body by enhancing anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and iron-scavenging mechanisms. This activation aims to preemptively guard against postoperative issues and enhance the recovery of patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery. Renibus Therapeutics disclosed the Phase II trial results of RBT-1 in January 2024, with the initiation of the pivotal Phase III PROTECT trial announced in October 2023, marking the dosing of the first patient. The company expects to reveal the primary outcomes by mid-2025, with plans for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission in early 2026. Renibus Therapeutics also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the US FDA in July 2023 for RBT-1’s intended use in reducing postoperative complications during cardiothoracic surgery, aligning with the ongoing Phase III pivotal trial.

Ocelot Bio’s lead product, OCE-205, is a therapeutic peptide that operates uniquely. It aims to prevent fluid retention and overload by targeting the V2 activity. Currently, Ocelot Bio is assessing OCE-205's effectiveness in a Phase II clinical study involving patients with HRS-AKI. In August 2022, the US FDA recognized OCE-205’s potential by granting it an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for treating hepatorenal syndrome.

The other therapies for acute kidney injury treatment in the pipeline include

ULTOMIRIS (RAVULIZUMAB): ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS

TIN816: NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS

SURAMIN: REDISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES

LSALT PEPTIDE: ARCH BIOPARTNERS

RESCAP (BRESCAP): ALLOKSYS LIFE SCIENCES

ILOFOTASE ALFA (RECAP): AM-PHARMA

RMC-035 (ROSGARD): GUARD THERAPEUTICS

R2R01: RIVER 2 RENAL

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for acute kidney injury are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the acute kidney injury market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Acute Kidney Injury: Overview

Acute Kidney Injury is often described as a sudden decrease in kidney function, showing up as a temporary rise in waste products like blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine levels within hours to weeks. Common symptoms of acute kidney injury consist of nausea, vomiting, fatigue, lightheadedness, and lower back discomfort. While some patients show no symptoms, others may experience general, nonspecific symptoms not directly tied to kidney issues.

The history and physical examination play a crucial role in identifying the causes of Acute Kidney Injury. The patient's history can reveal nephrotoxic drugs or underlying systemic illnesses that may be contributing to renal dysfunction. During the physical examination, particular attention should be given to assessing the patient's intravascular volume status. Skin manifestations such as rashes might indicate an underlying condition such as systemic lupus erythematosus or atheroembolism/vasculitis, or exposure to substances like certain drugs which can lead to acute kidney injury. The diagnosis of acute kidney injury typically relies on an increase in serum creatinine levels and/or a decrease in urine output. Laboratory assessments commonly include measuring serum creatinine levels, analyzing urine, considering renal biopsy, and examining urine electrolytes, among other tests.

Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute kidney injury epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute kidney injury patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute kidney injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Annual Hospital Admission

Total Incident Cases of AKI in Hospitalized Patients

Target Patient Population at Risk of Developing AKI

Stage-specific Incident Cases of AKI

Age-specific Incident Cases of AKI

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Market Report

Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Kidney Injury current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Kidney Injury Key Companies: RENIBUS THERAPEUTICS, OCELOT BIO, ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, APTABIO THERAPEUTICS, NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS, REDISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES, ARCH BIOPARTNERS, ALLOKSYS LIFE SCIENCES, AM-PHARMA, GUARD THERAPEUTICS, RIVER 2 RENAL, and others

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapies: RBT-1, OCE-205, ULTOMIRIS (RAVULIZUMAB), ISUZINAXIB (APX-115), TIN816, SURAMIN, LSALT PEPTIDE, RESCAP (BRESCAP), ILOFOTASE ALFA (RECAP), RMC-035 (ROSGARD), R2R01, and others

Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Kidney Injury Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Kidney Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

