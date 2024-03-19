Join the Movement: Happiness Club Returns to San Francisco
Aymee Coget, PhD, renowned expert in wellbeing and happiness science, is thrilled to announce the return of the Happiness Club events in San Francisco.
We have the tools and the knowledge to cultivate happiness inside ourselves, and it's time to share these skills with our community once again.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the UN International Day of Happiness on March 20th, a global holiday recognizing the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations, Aymee Coget, PhD, renowned expert in wellbeing and happiness science, is thrilled to announce the return of the Happiness Club events in San Francisco.
The first gathering is set to take place on Wednesday, April 17 from 5:30 - 7:00 PM at 2030 Union St 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123.
Originally, the Happiness Club was founded by Lionel Ketchian in January of 2000, Connecticut. These monthly gatherings are an opportunity for fostering hope and positivity aimed at within the community by tackling mental health challenges, and teaching the transformative power of positive psychology for people who are experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress, as well as for anyone seeking to learn the skills of positive psychology to boost their well-being.
Dr. Coget's illustrious career has been dedicated to pioneering groundbreaking coaching programs rooted in positive psychology, leadership, and sustainable happiness. With a PhD in Organizational Psychology, Dr. Coget has shared her expertise with multinational corporations, esteemed institutions, and individuals worldwide. From Wells Fargo to Meta, her influence has transcended industries, offering tangible solutions for enhancing wellbeing and helping people feel better for almost three decades.
"Amidst the trials of our modern world, happiness it's a necessity," Dr. Coget remarked. "We have the tools and the knowledge to cultivate happiness inside ourselves, and it's time to share these skills with our community once again."
Dr. Coget's vision for the Happiness Club extends beyond mere social gatherings; it's a sanctuary for those seeking solace, connection, and practical strategies for navigating life's challenges or to develop inner peace.
"We've seen the devastating toll loneliness, isolation, depression, anxiety, and stress can take on individuals and communities," Dr. Coget stated. "Through positive psychology and community support, we can cultivate resilience, foster authentic connections, and reclaim our inner joy."
The San Francisco Happiness Club, initially organized by Dr. Coget from 2004 to 2010, quickly grew in popularity among the locals and even spiraled similar Happiness Clubs across the country.
Positive psychology, Dr. Coget emphasizes, is more than a feel-good philosophy—it's a science-backed approach to living a more fulfilling life. Drawing from the latest neurological research, Dr. Coget's methods offer practical, evidence-based solutions for enhancing wellbeing, relieving symptoms of mental health challenges, and fostering thriving communities.
"I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of positive psychology," Dr. Coget affirmed. "A positive lifestyle is more than fleeting moments of happiness; it's about cultivating a sustainable sense of wellbeing, which can permeate every aspect of our lives regardless of circumstances."
Event Details:
When: Wednesday, April 17, 5:30 - 7:00 PM
Location: 2030 Union St 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123
To RSVP and to learn more about Happiness Club meetings, please visit HappinessforHumankind.com/Events
San Francisco's Happiness Club Meetings are proudly sponsored by Jacquelyne Zuercher, LE, of Glow and Go Beauty Co, and Juli Bromley, RN, of ParlourRx. Both are industry pioneers and female entrepreneurs committed to inner and outer wellbeing. Zuercher's positive experience with Dr. Coget's coaching inspired her to share the opportunity, leading to Bromley's involvement. Together, they aim to empower individuals to find inner contentment and prioritize sustainable happiness.
About Aymee Coget, PhD
Aymee Coget, PhD, is a leading expert in wellbeing, happiness science, leadership, and positive psychology, dedicated to driving the global shift towards sustainable happiness. Renowned for inventing tailored programs spanning individual, corporate, healthcare, and family settings.
Featured across international media and American publications, Dr. Coget's expertise has graced platforms such as CBS, PBS, and the New York Times. Trusted by major corporations including Wells Fargo, Facebook, and Procter & Gamble.
Consulting with multinational corporations on happiness-related topics and the future of happiness in America, Dr. Coget offers webinars, keynotes, and panels for executives, healthcare professionals, and legal groups on leveraging positive psychology for stress relief.
Dr. Coget offers a wealth of resources including speaking engagements, writing, classes, and consultancy, aimed at promoting sustainable happiness and global education. Author of "Happiness for HumanKind Playbook" and "Find Your Blissful Calling", available on major retail platforms.
Aymee Coget
