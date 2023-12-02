This Holiday Season, Award-Winning Author & Psychologist, Dr. Amy Backos, Launches 21-Day Gratitude Challenge Workbook
Dr. Amy Backos, an author, award-winning professor, and art therapy psychologist, launches a FREE 21-Day Gratitude Challenge Workbook.
Gratitude and appreciation are key ingredients in shifting away from anxiety, depression, and trauma reactions. We need both to change our perspective and make meaning from life.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the year draws to a close, Dr. Amy Backos, a distinguished author, psychologist, award-winning professor, and the creator of the Modern Creative Woman Membership Program, is extending a heartfelt invitation to individuals seeking positivity, creativity and personal growth. In the spirit of the holiday season, Dr. Backos is generously gifting everyone a free 21-Day Gratitude Challenge workbook using the art and journaling.
Dr. Amy Backos' illustrious career in psychology and her numerous accolades as an author have established her as a leading figure in the field of art therapy. As a licensed psychologist in California and a nationally Registered and Board Certified Art Therapist with 26 years of experience working with adults, teens and children, she specializes in helping people who have experienced all types of traumas: sexual assault and intimate partner violence, combat trauma, and substance abuse disorders, chronic medical conditions and loss. Dr. Backos has published in peer-reviewed journals about art therapy, trauma and has authored several books on art therapy psychology, now available in three languages. Dr. Backos says, “Art Therapy shifts perspectives, bypass defenses, and helps people feel better. Ultimately, being able to express ourselves in art, creates meaning and life satisfaction.”
"Gratitude has the power to transform our lives, especially as we reflect on the challenges and triumphs of the past year. As a token of appreciation for the support and kindness we've experienced, I am delighted to share the 21-Day Gratitude Challenge workbook with everyone. This initiative is a celebration of gratitude, personal growth and creative expression," says Dr. Backos.
The 21-Day Gratitude Challenge, designed to align with the holiday season, is a comprehensive guide that encourages teens and adults to cultivate gratitude as a daily practice and to help jump start the new year in a more positive light. The 21-Day Gratitude Challenge journal is offered as an educational tool to inspire readers to reflect on gratitude and create peace in the world. The journal includes art and writing prompts and is offered as inspiration to increase one’s awareness of gratitude and appreciation.
In addition to the 21-Day Gratitude Challenge, Dr. Amy Backos has further enriched the lives of countless women through her role as the creator of the Modern Creative Woman Membership Program. This exclusive program, detailed on ModernCreativeWoman.com, offers a platform for women to connect, rediscover their creative genius and embark on a collective journey of personal and creative growth.
Dr. Backos envisions a ripple effect of positivity, where the transformative power of gratitude extends beyond individual lives to create a more compassionate and connected world.
"Gratitude is not only about recognizing the positive aspects of our own lives, but also about acknowledging the importance of giving back. As we express thanks, let's also find ways to contribute to the well-being of those around us. The holiday season provides an excellent opportunity to come together as a community and make a positive impact on the world," she emphasizes. The 21-Day Gratitude Challenge serves as a timely and meaningful opportunity for individuals to navigate the complexities of the past year with a renewed sense of optimism.
Dr. Backos emphasizes, “Gratitude and appreciation are key ingredients in shifting away from anxiety, depression, and trauma reactions. We need both to change our perspective and make meaning from life. Creativity is in our biology - we are designed to be creative, make art, and express ourselves.”
About Dr. Amy Backos:
As a licensed psychologist in California (PSY24943) and a nationally Registered and Board Certified Art Therapist (ATR 99-191), Dr. Amy Backos has dedicated her career to empowering individuals to lead fulfilling and creative lives. With 26+ years of experience as a therapist working with adults, teens and children, Dr. Backos specializes in helping people, who have experienced all types of traumas: sexual assault and intimate partner violence, combat trauma, and substance abuse disorders, chronic medical conditions and loss. Published in peer-reviewed journals on art therapy and trauma, Dr. Backos has also authored three books on the power of creativity and art therapy psychology. To learn more about Dr. Amy Backos, visit arttherapycentersf.com/about/
