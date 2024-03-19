Shorter Loop Honored by Entrepreneur.com for Best AI-Powered Product Management Software

Shorter Loop receiving the Entrepreneur Award - Best AI Powered Product Management Software, 2024 Entrepreneur Tech & Innovation Summit, March 2024 Idea Digital Enabler Awards 2024 - Shorter Loop got award in best ai powered product management software

Shorter Loop wins "Best AI-Powered Product Management Software" at Entrepreneur APAC & India Awards, enhancing efficiency by 80% and cutting costs by 50%.

We're committed to empowering businesses with transformative AI technology & honored to receive the prestigious award from Entrepreneur recognizing our dedication to innovation in product management.” — Kinshuk Kale, CEO of Shorter Loop

BANGALORE, PUNE, KARNATAKA, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shorter Loop, a leading provider of innovative AI-powered solutions, proudly announces its recent accolade as the "Best AI-Powered Product Management Software" at the prestigious IDEA Enabler Awards 2024 (link: https://www.entrepreneurindia.com/idea/awards-winner.php) presented by Entrepreneur APAC & India, a subsidiary of entrepreneur.com. The award ceremony took place on March 9th, in Bangalore, Sheraton Grand Hotel recognizing Shorter Loop's outstanding contributions to innovation, automation, and the strength of its product portfolio.

Shorter Loop's (shorterloop.com) cutting-edge software revolutionizes the product management lifecycle by harnessing the power of AI. With a focus on efficiency and cost reduction, the platform empowers product leaders, teams, and CXOs to streamline workflows, saving valuable time and resources. By leveraging AI, Shorter Loop improves efficiency by an impressive 80%, while simultaneously cutting product management costs by 50%.

"Our mission at Shorter Loop is to empower businesses with transformative AI technology. We are honored to receive this prestigious award from Entrepreneur APAC & India, recognizing our commitment to innovation and excellence in product management." said Kinshuk Kale, CEO of Shorter Loop.

The award acknowledges Shorter Loop's dedication to enhancing every stage of the product life cycle, from ideation to launch and beyond. The platform facilitates seamless collaboration, feedback management, roadmap planning (https://shorterloop.com/capabilities/plan), and product backlog management. Integrated with industry-leading tools such as Jira, Shorter Loop ensures a comprehensive solution for product teams.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Entrepreneur APAC & India, all the finalists, and our valued customers and partners (https://shorterloop.com/partnership-program) for their continued support," This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients." added Sudiptaa Paul Choudhury, CMO of Shorter Loop.

The IDEA Enabler Awards ceremony, hosted by entrepreneur.com, showcased a diverse array of tech innovations and disruptive startups. Shorter Loop stood out among the competition, highlighting the importance of effective communication, strategic execution, and customer-centricity (https://shorterloop.com/capabilities/discover) in driving success.

For more information about Shorter Loop and its award-winning AI-powered all in one product management software, please visit shorterloop.com. To explore the features and benefits of Shorter Loop, sign up for a free trial here (https://shorterloop.com/pricing).

About Shorter Loop:

Shorter Loop is a leading provider of end to end customer centric product management platform powered by Design Thinking, Agile, Continuous Discovery, AI and SaaS. Its innovative platform empowers businesses to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and drive growth through data-driven insights. With a focus on continuous discovery, and hypothesis validation (https://shorterloop.com/features/experiments) at any stage of product lifecycle to gather insights where to focus most? What to build next and will my product be purchased by customers to be profitable while turbocharging efficiency, cost reduction, and customer-centricity, Shorter Loop revolutionizes the product management lifecycle.

