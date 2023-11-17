Shorter Loop Secures $300K Seed Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion and AI-Driven Product Management Innovation

Kinshuk Kale, CEO Shorter Loop (old name: Prodeasy) CustomerShorter Loop's Testimonial on G2: By Dhruvin M, Platform Engineer, Quantiphi Software, Enterprise Customer Testimonial from Katherine van Eck Armstrong, Marketing Manager, Magpie Solutions

Led by Energy Futures LLC, the Funding Fuels Shorter Loop's Ambitions in Generative AI and Comprehensive Product Management Solutions

Shorter Loop transforms product management, solving global challenges with ONE solution for insights, collab, roadmap. Recent funding aims at enhancements for delightful user experiences worldwide.” — Kinshuk Kale, CEO of Shorter Loop

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shorter Loop (shorterloop.com), an innovative USA-based startup that provides the AI-augmented SaaS Product Management platform has just secured $300,000 in seed funding. The seed round is led by Energy Future, an angel investor based in Los Alamos, New Mexico, USA. This propels them towards new heights of success.

With its sights set on solidifying its expansion in the global market, expanding its product offerings more into the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine learning space, and growing its talented team, Shorter Loop is ready to revolutionize the way we think about product management including all the stages of product development life cycle (PDC) (https://shorterloop.com/pm-glossary/product-development-cycle) - product discovery, product strategy, product design, product development, collaboration, delivery and post-launch.

Utilization of Funds by Shorter Loop – strengthening regional expansion and product capability in AI-powered Collaboration, Productivity, Release, and Knowledge Management

Inspired by Design Thinking and Lean Product Management or Agile Product Management (https://shorterloop.com/pm-glossary/agile-development) principles, Shorter Loop is ‘One platform for all product work’ that encourages modern product management practices. Its context-specific, personalized product coaching and insights are delivered at scale with AI.

Shorter Loop provides a collaborative space for teams not just product managers, but also engineering, product development (https://shorterloop.com/pm-glossary/product-life-cycle), product delivery, customer support, sales and marketing that rallies the whole organization around the product.

Shorter Loop (earlier name Prodeasy) connects all the phases of the Product journey - from vision to a validated roadmap, build, launch and continuous measurement and learning from insights for continuous improvement.

Utilization of funds by Shorter Loop – In Details

This infusion of capital will play a crucial role in driving their growth trajectory forward. Kinshuk Kale, CEO and founder of Shorter Loop mentions, “We believe that Product management is more than just product planning and building pretty roadmaps. Today 95% of new products fail because of a lack of customer and market insights, difficulty in prioritizing features, inefficient communication, inadequate project management, difficulty in measuring success, lack of transparency and not being able to move all the teams together in the organization towards ONE product vision. Shorter Loop is solving all of these problems in ONE web-based product platform. Our product is loved (https://www.g2.com/products/shorter-loop/reviews) by product managers, product owners, product leaders, CTOs, CPOs, CDOs, startup founders, business owners and their teams globally.

The funding had been a very strategic move for us. Shot in the arm for us to work more on enhancing the product capabilities in the areas of collaboration, knowledge management, release management, task management, analytics and metrics powered by Gen AI and intuitive UI/UX. The objective here is to give our current users delightful experiences, along with reaching out to our global audiences from the USA to APAC countries, from EMEA to LATAM region, to help them create products that will strike a balance between reality and ideation, between the value realization and customer centricity, between financial goals and bridging real-time customer, partner, and stakeholder insights - all from just one Product Management tool.”

But it doesn't stop there - market expansion is also on the agenda for Shorter Loop. By reaching new territories across the USA, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions including India, they can tap into untapped markets and bring their cutting-edge solutions to businesses worldwide.

Shorter Loop is a 100% remote company, with employees located all over the world. Shorter Loop’s customers are across the globe from solo startup founders to start-up teams, scaleups or advanced startups, small and medium businesses, and enterprises.

Team expansion is a key focus for Shorter Loop. The rapid growth of the company necessitates building a talented workforce that shares a common vision for success. The funding received will enable them to attract professionals who can contribute to their mission of revolutionizing product management.

With Energy Future as a strategic partner backing them up financially now, Shorter Loop is well-positioned to solidify its presence in the industry while continuing to innovate and disrupt traditional approaches through generative AI-powered products.

Boilerplate

Shorter Loop's (shorterloop.com) gen AI and SaaS technology made waves within the startup ecosystem. Their end-to-end product management approach incorporates elements like product discovery, strategy development, defining product ideas, product planning, roadmapping, idea manager, collaboration/whiteboarding/brainstorming, product metrics including OKR and agile product management (sprint ways of working) - all driven by customer-centricity. This comprehensive solution sets them apart from competitors in an overcrowded market.

Know more about Shorter Loop:

1. Reviews on Source Forge: https://sourceforge.net/software/product/Shorter-Loop/#reviews|

2. Shorter Loop's Brand Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lRT5cXUmSg&t=3s

Brand Video | What is Shorter Loop, Why Shorter Loop | All-in-one Agile Product Management Software| Brainstorm, User Insight, Ideation, Product Plan, Roadmap