Love Takes Flight: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina Unveils Enchanting Dream Wedding Giveaway
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of a multi-million dollar renovation that is set to elevate the modern yet timeless design and create an environment where guests feel at ease, Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina is pleased to announce the launch of a “Dream Wedding” Giveaway in partnership with bridal publication, Green Wedding Shoes. From March 19, 2024 to April 16, 2024, couples of all ages, orientations and genres will have the opportunity to win a wedding hosted at Sheraton San Diego in their Eventide Gardens, followed by a reception with up to 150 guests in their brand new Silver Pearl Ballroom. Following the ceremony and reception featuring hosted food, beverage, and decor, the happy couple will also enjoy a one-night stay in the hotel's Premier Suite.
Adding an extra layer of romance to the package, the winning couple will also be gifted a bridal gown from Lillian West, tuxedo from Friar Tux, a glam session for the bride and two bridesmaids from Peretti Hill Glam Squad and florals from Destined To Be Florals.
“Our newly reimagined resort is an ideal destination for couples seeking an extraordinary wedding experience. San Diego’s mild year-round climate, incredible sunset views and our one-of-a-kind wedding spaces featuring an elevated, coastal design, culminate to create the perfect setting for romance. We look forward to hosting the happy couple in our Eventide Gardens and Silver Pearl Ballroom, and helping them create once in a lifetime memories,” said Sean Clancy, Vice President and General Manager of Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.
Prior to the official “I Do” moment, the happy couple will have access to San Diego’s luxury wedding and bridal event production company, Taylor To You Events, for month-of coordination which includes timeline creation and integration tactics that adds a splash of the oceanside resort into the formal affair, followed by day-of wedding coordination.
The prize additionally includes:
-Ceremony and reception space in the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina (Eventide Gardens & Silver Pearl Ballroom)
-Complimentary one-night stay in the Premier Suite at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina for the married couple
-Food and beverage for up to 150 guests featuring elevated California cuisine by the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina culinary team
-A gifted tuxedo for the groom in the finest of fabrics provided by Friar Tux
-A gifted eye-catching bridal gown selected from a curated collection of options by Lillian West
-Hair and makeup glam sessions for the bride and two bridesmaids courtesy of Peretti Hill Glam Squad
-Curated floral selection from San Diego wedding and events floral designer Destined To Be Florals
-Month-of coordination from San Diego’s premier, luxury wedding event planner Taylor To You Events
For newly engaged couples looking to seal the deal and enter the “Dream Wedding” giveaway sweepstakes, visit GreenWeddingShoes.com and fill out the online survey with all of the requested information during the Promotion Period. Entries will be accepted online starting on March 19, 2024, at 09:00:01 am ET and ending April 16, 2024 at 11:59:59pm ET. For official rules, see terms and conditions here. The winner will be chosen at random and contacted via email by KSLR to claim their prize.
About Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina
Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina is located in the heart of the San Diego harbor, situated on a stunning sweep of San Diego waterfront and proximity to downtown, Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and San Diego International Airport. The hotel’s sophisticated accommodations and amenities include 1,053 rooms split between the Marina Tower and Bay Tower, 46 boat slips in the harbor marina, three pools, 130,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, and five dining venues - Rumorosa, Bay Tower Lounge and soon to open Brewery X, Sunglow, and Strada. The hotel is set to emerge from a $100 million transformation journey that reimagines guest rooms and public spaces with intuitive design, new tech-forward experiences and four new dining venues. For more information, visit: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sansi-sheraton-san-diego-hotel-and-marina/overview.
Emily Bernstein
About Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina
Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina is located in the heart of the San Diego harbor, situated on a stunning sweep of San Diego waterfront and proximity to downtown, Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and San Diego International Airport. The hotel’s sophisticated accommodations and amenities include 1,053 rooms split between the Marina Tower and Bay Tower, 46 boat slips in the harbor marina, three pools, 130,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, and five dining venues - Rumorosa, Bay Tower Lounge and soon to open Brewery X, Sunglow, and Strada. The hotel is set to emerge from a $100 million transformation journey that reimagines guest rooms and public spaces with intuitive design, new tech-forward experiences and four new dining venues. For more information, visit: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sansi-sheraton-san-diego-hotel-and-marina/overview.
Emily Bernstein
