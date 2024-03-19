Texas Renaissance Festival Gives Back to Local Community Organizations

About

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. Over the eight themed weekends from Oct. 7 through Nov. 26, patrons experience world renowned live entertainment, works by master artists, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides and games, and interactive characters. The festival is in Todd Mission, Texas 50 miles northwest of downtown Houston. For more information, visit www.texrenfest.com.

Texas Renaissance Festival