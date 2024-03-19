Texas Renaissance Festival Gives Back to Local Community Organizations
The Texas Renaissance Festival will participate in community events throughout the spring and summer leading up to its 50th anniversary festival season.
The Texas Renaissance Festival would not be what it is today without the support and patronage of the surrounding communities, and to thank those communities, we want to give back.”TODD MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will be engaging in several charitable events in the months leading up to its 50th anniversary season and celebration. TRF has long been a contributor to charities in the region, and with this significant milestone approaching, the organization is more engaged than ever in giving back to the communities that have supported the festival for half a century.
“With our 50th anniversary around the corner, we’ve had plenty of time to reflect on the growth we’ve had and the memories we’ve made,” said Kolton Ammerman, Marketing Director for the Texas Renaissance Festival. “So many local organizations and individuals have embraced TRF and enabled it to grow into a place of merriment and magic, where people can don their favorite garb and forget the worries of the everyday. The Texas Renaissance Festival would not be what it is today without the support and patronage of the surrounding communities, and to thank those communities, we want to give back.”
The Texas Renaissance Festival will be involved in the following charitable events this spring and summer:
• March 23rd: The Texas Renaissance Festival will be a Sponsor of the MS Walk: The Woodlands and is also hosting a team – the TexRenFest Striders – to help raise money for the cause. Folks can join or donate at: TexRenFest Striders - Fundraising For National MS Society
• April 6th: The Texas Renaissance Festival will be hosting a blood drive at their main offices at 21778 Farm to Market 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363. All in the community are invited and encouraged to show up and donate the gift of life. Folks can sign up here: Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center - Donor Portal (commitforlife.org)
• July 9th: The King of the Texas Renaissance Festival will be reading at the Tomball Children’s Library to promote literacy
• August (stay tuned for more info): Together with Haak Wines, the Texas Renaissance Festival will be assisting with a food drive for the Galveston County Food Bank. They will accept food donations throughout the day at multiple locations in Galveston and end the night with a celebration at the winery
Located one hour north of Houston, the Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and Renaissance magic with more than half a million visitors each year. The 50th anniversary season will take place over eight themed weekends from October 12 through December 1, 2024 (including Thanksgiving Friday).
About Texas Renaissance Festival
The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre recreation of a 16th Century European village. For more information, visit texrenfest.com.
Jennifer Allen Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc.
jennifer@bluehousecg.com
