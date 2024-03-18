Charles Mecom Joins Knipp Contracting

Knipp Contracting, a leading Arizona-based general contractor, today announced the addition of Charles Mecom to its commercial construction team.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knipp Contracting, a leading Arizona-based general contractor, today announced the addition of Charles Mecom to its commercial construction team. Mecom brings over 35 years of industry experience and a proven track record of success.

In his new role, Mecom will oversee all aspects of commercial construction projects, ensuring they stay on schedule, within budget, and meet the highest quality standards. His responsibilities will include project management, ensuring job performance, and maintaining strong client relationships.

"We're thrilled to have Charles join our team," said Wally, Founder and CEO at Knipp Contracting. "His deep knowledge of the commercial construction industry and his commitment to excellence will be a valuable asset to our company and our clients."

Prior to joining Knipp Contracting, Mecom ran his own successful construction company, specializing in multifamily developments, surgery centers, and assisted living facilities. After a brief retirement, Mecom decided to return to the construction industry, drawn by Knipp Contracting's reputation and strong focus on project delivery.

"I'm excited to start this new chapter at Knipp Contracting," said Mecom. "I look forward to getting up to speed with the company's processes and leveraging my experience to help deliver exceptional projects."

Outside of work, Mecom enjoys spending time with his wife at their small vineyard in Rio Verde. He's also an avid outdoorsman, with interests in exploring the Arizona desert. Mecom has been a resident of the Valley for the past nine years.

About Knipp Contracting

Knipp Contracting is a diversified general contractor with expertise in commercial construction, luxury residential, and tenant improvements. With a strong commitment to customer service and quality workmanship, Knipp Contracting has built a reputation as one of the leading contractors in the Southwest. To learn more, visit www.knippcontracting.com