Statement from IDHR Jim Bennett on Illinois Supreme Court Decision Regarding Places of Public Accommodations

ILLINOIS, March 18 - Chicago, IL — Today, IDHR Director Jim Bennett released the following statement regarding the Illinois Supreme Court's decision to ensure the availability of places of public accommodations for individuals with disabilities, including athletes.





"The Illinois Supreme Court unanimously sent a case back to circuit court making it clear that the I llinois Human Rights Act (IHRA) ‘must be liberally construed to achieve its purpose' of securing for Illinoisans the right to be free from unlawful discrimination in our places of public accommodations, including persons with physical or mental disabilities. The high-court decision further clarifies that organizations who own, operate, or lease a place of public accommodation can be held liable under the IHRA for the denial of full and equal enjoyment of that place based on a disability or other protected category.





IDHR remains committed to upholding human rights with unwavering resolve. The IHRA provides comprehensive protections against discrimination in public accommodations, as well as employment, housing, financial credit, and education. If you believe you have experienced discrimination, you can file a discrimination charge by calling 312-814-4320 or 866-740-3953 (TTY) or emailing IDHR.Intake@illinois.gov.



