Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Empowers Real Estate Agents In Light Of New Industry Changes
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, announces the opening of its exclusive 1-day “The Future Real Estate” bootcamp to all California real estate agents. This strategic decision comes in response to the recent National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) agreement, which introduces significant changes to how buyer agents' commissions are handled in the MLS.
For the past seven years, Rudy Lira Kusuma has been at the forefront of innovative real estate practices, teaching his agents the importance of negotiating and collecting their own fees when working with buyers and sellers. His approach has always been about empowering agents to thrive independently of traditional commission models, a philosophy that has proven successful within his brokerage.
The NAR's recent settlement, which resolves nationwide claims against its broker commission model, marks a pivotal moment in real estate. It mandates a shift away from the MLS cooperative compensation model rule, effectively changing how buyer agents are compensated. This adjustment aligns perfectly with the teachings and practices Kusuma has been advocating for years.
"Today's real estate market demands adaptability, innovation, and a deep understanding of negotiation," says Rudy Lira Kusuma. "By teaching our agents to set and negotiate their own fees, we've not only enhanced their professionalism and independence but also opened up a broader inventory to our clients, including off-market and unlisted homes."
The decision to open up Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's 1-day “The Future Real Estate” bootcamp to all agents in California is a testament to Kusuma's commitment to elevating the industry as a whole. This exclusive training, previously available only to his agents, offers invaluable insights into navigating the current real estate market, emphasizing the importance of agent independence and consumer benefit.
"This is more than just a training; it's a movement towards a more equitable, transparent, and client-focused real estate industry," Kusuma added. "We're inviting all agents in California to join us in this new era, where the ability to negotiate your own fees not only benefits the agent but significantly advantages the consumer by broadening their choices and opportunities."
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 AM - 5 PM
Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 700 West Huntington Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016
This event is complimentary for licensed real estate agents in California, though registration is required. Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP online at www.TheFutureRealEstate.com to secure their spot.
The bootcamp will cover essential topics, including how to effectively negotiate fees, the importance of direct client relationships, and strategies for accessing off-market properties. This initiative is poised to set a new standard in real estate, challenging agents to elevate their practices for the benefit of their clients.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) specializes in providing knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES for buying and selling homes. With a mission to positively impact lives through innovative systems and charitable giving, the brokerage has become a leading force in California's real estate industry. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
