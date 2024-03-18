Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Empowers Real Estate Agents In Light Of New Industry Changes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, announces the opening of its exclusive 1-day “The Future Real Estate” bootcamp to all California real estate agents. This strategic decision comes in response to the recent National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) agreement, which introduces significant changes to how buyer agents' commissions are handled in the MLS.

For the past seven years, Rudy Lira Kusuma has been at the forefront of innovative real estate practices, teaching his agents the importance of negotiating and collecting their own fees when working with buyers and sellers. His approach has always been about empowering agents to thrive independently of traditional commission models, a philosophy that has proven successful within his brokerage.

The NAR's recent settlement, which resolves nationwide claims against its broker commission model, marks a pivotal moment in real estate. It mandates a shift away from the MLS cooperative compensation model rule, effectively changing how buyer agents are compensated. This adjustment aligns perfectly with the teachings and practices Kusuma has been advocating for years.

"Today's real estate market demands adaptability, innovation, and a deep understanding of negotiation," says Rudy Lira Kusuma. "By teaching our agents to set and negotiate their own fees, we've not only enhanced their professionalism and independence but also opened up a broader inventory to our clients, including off-market and unlisted homes."

The decision to open up Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's 1-day “The Future Real Estate” bootcamp to all agents in California is a testament to Kusuma's commitment to elevating the industry as a whole. This exclusive training, previously available only to his agents, offers invaluable insights into navigating the current real estate market, emphasizing the importance of agent independence and consumer benefit.

"This is more than just a training; it's a movement towards a more equitable, transparent, and client-focused real estate industry," Kusuma added. "We're inviting all agents in California to join us in this new era, where the ability to negotiate your own fees not only benefits the agent but significantly advantages the consumer by broadening their choices and opportunities."

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024
Time: 8 AM - 5 PM
Location: Courtyard by Marriott, 700 West Huntington Drive, Monrovia, CA 91016
This event is complimentary for licensed real estate agents in California, though registration is required. Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP online at www.TheFutureRealEstate.com to secure their spot.

The bootcamp will cover essential topics, including how to effectively negotiate fees, the importance of direct client relationships, and strategies for accessing off-market properties. This initiative is poised to set a new standard in real estate, challenging agents to elevate their practices for the benefit of their clients.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) specializes in providing knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES for buying and selling homes. With a mission to positively impact lives through innovative systems and charitable giving, the brokerage has become a leading force in California's real estate industry. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Empowers Real Estate Agents In Light Of New Industry Changes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Groundbreaking Legal Townhall On NAR Settlement To Feature At Rudy Lira Kusuma’s Real Estate Bootcamp
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Empowers Real Estate Agents In Light Of New Industry Changes
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty And Zillow Forge The Future Of Real Estate With Groundbreaking Event
View All Stories From This Author