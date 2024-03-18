Boston’s Best Spellers Celebrated at 16th Annual Citywide Spelling Bee

Family members, teachers, and friends were on hand today to support 23 Boston youth from across the City competing in Boston’s 16th annual BCYF Citywide Spelling Bee. Organized by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency, and sponsored by the Boston Bruins Foundation, the winner, Tanoshi Inomata, age 11 from Allston, now goes on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. in May.

“I am so proud of all of our students today who showcased the many bright minds and talents of our City’s young people,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Congratulations to Tanoshi for your hard work and all of Boston will be cheering for you in Washington D.C.”

Over 3,000 young people participated in Boston public and parochial school Bees to qualify for the BCYF Citywide Bee. The preparation for the school Bees helps young people improve their spelling, broaden their vocabulary and build self-confidence.

“We are very proud of all our spellers today and so thankful to the Boston Bruins Foundation’s continuing partnership to bring this exciting opportunity to our city’s youth,” said Marta Rivera, Commissioner of BCYF. “And, special thanks to our panel of judges–Chief Chu, Sebastian Stockman and Dave Silk–who volunteered their time to support us today. We will be cheering on Tanoshi when he/she represents Boston at the National Bee.”

Commissioner Rivera opened the speaking program and welcomed the spellers and their families. All spellers were given participation medals. The Bee was held in Rabb Hall at the Boston Public Library’s Copley Branch. Judges were Tiffany Chu, Chief of Staff to Mayor Michelle Wu; Sebastian Stockman, Professor of English, Northeastern University; and Dave Silk, Boston Bruins alum,1980 US Olympic gold medalist and Boston Bruins Foundation Member.

Tanoshi Inomata, the winner of this year’s Bee for the second year in a row, won by spelling "cornea” correctly. The second place finisher was Sapna Malhotra, age 12, from Boston and coming in third was Morgan Bocchicchio Chaudhri, age 12 from Dorchester. The Bee went 13 rounds and one final and one championship round.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running spelling bee. This year’s Boston winner will now advance to compete in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The one and only national winner from Massachusetts was in 1939. In addition to the opportunity to advance to the National Bee, the BCYF Spelling Bee winner received the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a 2024 U.S Mint Proof Set donated by Mr.Jay Sugarmann in honor of his father, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online Premium, a one year subscription to the virtual library Epic Family and a trophy. Second place and third place finishers received a $125 Amazon Amazon Gift Card and trophies.

Participating Spellers:

# School Speller Name Grade Age Neighborhood 1 Boston College High School Mark Bryant 7th 12 Quincy 2 Boston Latin School Brian Xu 8th 14 Roxbury 3 Boston Preparatory Charter School Morgan G. Bocchicchio Chaudri 7th 12 Dorchester 4 Brooke Charter School, East Boston Alexandra Amaya 7th 12 Chelsea 5 Brooke Charter School, Mattapan Chosen Oleribe 8th 12 Mattapan 6 Brooke Charter School, Roslindale Nahom Zekariyas 5th 11 Roslindale 7 Curtis Guild Elementary Mia Rojas Cervantes 5th 11 East Boston 8 Edison K-8 Dylan Kit 6th 11 Brighton 9 Eliot Innovation Upper School Sapna Malhotra 7th 12 West End 10 Harvard Kent Elementary School Delilah Quispe 6th 12 East Boston 11 Henry Grew School Meleni Diaz 6th 11 East Boston 12 Kipp Academy, Boston Isis (Sage) Daniels 8th 13 Chinatown 13 Lyndon Elementary School Maeve Rebelo 5th 11 West Roxbury 14 Manning Elementary School Augustin Derr 6th 11 Jamaica Plain 15 Mother Caroline Academy Faith Mogoli 8th 13 Dorchester 16 Murphy K-8 School Jason Nguyen 7th 13 Dorchester 17 Samuel Adams Elementary Winston Zhou 5th 11 East Boston 18 South Boston Catholic Academy Mason Finn 6th 12 South Boston 19 St. John Academy Alyssa DePasquale 8th 13 Somerville 20 Sumner Elementary Rory Smallwood 5 11 Roslindale 21 Warren Prescott Max Ehrenpreis 5 11 Charlestown 22 William H. Ohrenberger Jah Vai Massie 5th 11 West Roxbury 23 Winship Elementary School Tanoshi Inomata 5th 11 Allston

Winning words from the previous years of the Bee:

Year Winning Word 2008 Lariat 2009 Scenario 2010 Ravioli 2011 Toboggan 2012 Myriad 2013 Schnauzer 2014 Contiguous 2015 Schottische 2016 Diurnal 2017 Cacophony 2018 Crescendo 2019 Huckabee 2021 Glissando 2022 Après 2023 Ancho 2024 Cornea

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) is the City of Boston’s largest youth and human service agency. BCYF operates community centers in Boston that offer a variety of engaging and enriching programs for people of all ages created through community input and need. BCYF also oversees many citywide programs.