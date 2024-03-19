The AAFP Issues Position Statements on Responsible Breeding and Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle of Cats

AAFP Logo

The AAFP announces two Position Statements today on responsible breeding and the environmental considerations associated with indoor/outdoor lifestyles of cats

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), the trusted leader in feline health and wellbeing for the veterinary community and cat caregivers, announced two Position Statements: One that focuses on responsible breeding as cats should not be bred solely on appearance when health concerns and welfare are not prioritized, and the second addresses the distinct environmental needs and health considerations associated with indoor-only, indoor/outdoor, and outdoor-only lifestyles of cats.

"As an organization dedicated to advancing feline healthcare, we are proud to unveil two groundbreaking Position Statements addressing critical aspects of feline health,” said Dr. Ilona Rodan, Chair of the AAFP Feline Welfare Committee. “The Position Statements on Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle and Responsible Breeding in Feline Medicine underscore our commitment to the welfare of all cats. These statements reflect our unwavering dedication to providing evidence-based guidance to veterinary professionals and cat caregivers, ensuring the highest standards of care for our feline companions."

The AAFP does not support the breeding of cats in which their welfare is compromised or negatively impacted. The Responsible Breeding in Feline Medicine Position Statement states that:

- Veterinarians should implement preventive genetic and health testing to prevent the propagation of inherited disorders

- The Association does not condone the breeding of cats with inherent malformations, and any breed with severe brachycephaly (e.g., Scottish Fold) or other conformations

- The Association opposes the breeding of wild felids (non-domestic cats) to domestic cats and discourages the ownership of early-generation hybrid cats due to animal welfare and public safety concerns

The Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle Position Statement provides veterinarians and cat caregivers with the necessary information to make informed decisions about feline care, ensuring that each cat's lifestyle is suited to their individual needs while minimizing health risks and promoting optimal welfare. The Position Statement notes that:

- An indoor-only lifestyle avoids the risks of an outdoor environment, but the environmental needs of indoor-only cats must be met to avoid anxiety and stress-related illnesses or behavioral concerns

- For cats that have an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, the primary concern is safety, and controlled access is recommended

- Some cats’ welfare needs cannot be met indoors, and barn placement or colony management may increase safety for this population

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024 as a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for increasing the standard of care for cats through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and feline caregiver resources (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the AAFP encourages veterinary professionals of all levels to re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies and advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.