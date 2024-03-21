HealthCall and PriusMED announce the launch of the world’s first clinical telemedicine platform with streaming vitals

New solution broadcasts, records, and provides playback, review, and annotation of streaming patient vitals over live audio-video teleconferencing

By combining our mutual know-how, expertise, and technology, we are able to deliver an immensely valuable expansion of our telemedicine experience for both patients and their care teams” — Dan Hayes, CEO of HealthCall

CROWN POINT, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCall, the leading care delivery platform for Community Paramedicine & Mobile Integrated Health (CP-MIH), and PriusMED, a premier provider of Critical Care Telemedicine streaming services, are proud to announce the launch of their integrated clinical telemedicine solution. It combines HealthCall’s care delivery platform with PriusMED’s vitals & video streaming services, which broadcasts, records, and provides playback, review, and annotation of streaming patient vitals alongside multi-participant 2-way audio-video teleconferencing. The vitals are sourced from compatible patient monitoring devices in a simple, easy-to-use web application.

“By combining our mutual know-how, expertise, and technology, we are able to deliver an immensely valuable expansion of our telemedicine experience for both patients and their care teams,” Dan Hayes, CEO of HealthCall, explained. “Adding synchronized real-time streaming vitals from a remote location to a multi-participant video teleconference is a game changer in care quality.”

This integrated platform has the potential to greatly enhance clinical outcomes and the quality of healthcare delivery for all participants involved. Additionally, it can improve decision-making for patient-side assistants and first responders, assist with quality control, optimize pre-hospital triage, and reduce legal exposure for hospital systems -- making this new form of telemedicine a must-have.

“With our open APIs on both the monitoring device side and on the healthcare delivery side combined with our state-of-the-art, patented cloud streaming technology, we aim to standardize, simplify, and democratize real-time streaming, broadcasting, recording, and subsequent annotation & review of recorded audio, video, and patient vitals,” said Dan Mihai, President of PriusMED. “Moreover, our cloud-hosted architecture combined with our SaaS business model eliminates capital investment requirements, making our solution extremely cost-effective to all ecosystem participants.”

The PriusMED medCLOUDTM service is highly modular and can be customized with any additional application-specific patient vitals and related clinical information – including ultrasound, x-rays, physical attributes, as well as out-of-box support for 3-5-7-12 lead ECG, SP2 / plethysmography, EtCO2 / capnography, HR, NIBP, and multi-channel IBP & Temp waveforms, parameters, and trends – all with high resolution for clinical relevance.

For more information, please contact Daniel Hayes at HealthCall dhayes@healthcall.com or Dan Mihai at PriusMED dmihai@priusmed.com.