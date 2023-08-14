Acadian Health and HealthCall Introduce New Goal Tracking and Referral Management Solution for Mobile Integrated Health

... This expanded partnership with HealthCall enables us to ensure that individuals are not just recipients of care, but active participants in their health journey.” — Christopher Heller, Operations Supervisor at Acadian Health

LAFAYETTE, LA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acadian Health, a leader in providing comprehensive in-home care in partnership with HealthCall, the #1 Care Delivery Platform, are delighted to announce the launch of an innovative solution to enhance community paramedicine and mobile integrated health (CP-MIH). This newly integrated goal tracking and referral management functionality within HealthCall aims to close the loop on patient referrals, documenting care, and measuring outcomes.

“Our new module leverages SMART Charts and SMART Goals to track the progress of individual goals, ensuring that patients referred to Acadian Health receive the timely and patient-centered care they require,” explained Daniel Hayes, President and CEO of HealthCall. “This is of paramount importance to their referral partners who, like all of us, value quality, safety, and transparent communication.”

"We believe that delivering exceptional care involves constant improvement and adaptation," says Christopher Heller, Operations Supervisor at Acadian Health. "Our alignment with the Institute of Healthcare Improvement (IHI) means we are relentlessly committed to improving the patient experience. This expanded partnership with HealthCall enables us to ensure that individuals are not just recipients of care, but active participants in their health journey."

The new functionality focuses on holistic care, incorporating a trauma-informed approach, assessing social determinants of health (SDOH), and facilitating goal setting and action plans to mitigate negative determinants. This new module enables clear and open collaboration among care team members, fostering seamless handoffs and ensuring that each patient's unique needs are met.

Furthermore, HealthCall's robust care coordination and referral management processes help address an industry-wide problem: providing assurance to third parties, such as payers and insurance companies, that the patients they refer to EMS-led MIH programs are receiving the care they need.

The new module provides a comprehensive solution, enabling contracted partners to follow up with individuals who have visited the ER or have been discharged from the hospital. From managing chronic diseases to coordinating complex medical care, rehousing individuals, scheduling mental health services, and connecting community resources: the HealthCall Goal tracking module ensures comprehensive care from start to finish.

The collaboration between Acadian Health and HealthCall aims to continue developing broad functionalities to support CP-MIH programs, paving the way for a new era of patient-centric, quality-focused healthcare.

About Acadian Health

Acadian Health, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a trailblazer in proactive and patient-centered healthcare, strategically positioned to address today's challenges of access, equity, and quality. Acadian Health’s innovative mobile health services extend care beyond traditional confines, ensuring all communities—regardless of location or circumstance—have equitable access to top-tier medical services. Advocacy is at Acadian Health’s core; championing the rights and needs of every patient, while a trauma-informed approach underlines a dedication to compassionate, respectful care.

In an era where healthcare demands both quality and value, Acadian Health’s cohesive collaboration between in-home care clinicians and providers curtails preventable incidents and streamlines the patient journey. By continuously pushing the boundaries of healthcare delivery, Acadian Health doesn't just adapt to the modern healthcare paradigm—it shapes it. Discover its transformative approach at www.acadianhealth.com.

About HealthCall

HealthCall is the leader in advancing care delivery in the most challenging environments, in our homes, streets, prisons, and shelters by empowering multidisciplinary care teams to provide highly personalized care with superior outcomes. The patented HealthCall care delivery platform enables exceptional versatility in clinical documentation, care coordination, and patient engagement with clinical and administrative process automation. HealthCall is the #1 Care Delivery platform supporting millions of patients and proven in hundreds of implementations nationwide since 2003. https://www.healthcall.com/