Dr. Alejandro Miranda Joins Colorado Advanced Orthopedics Team

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics - Meeker, CO

The board-certified orthopedic surgeon’s dual fellowship in sports and foot and ankle surgery elevates our level of patient care.

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine (CAO) is proud to announce the addition of Alejandro Miranda, M.D., a dual fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, to our distinguished team. Dr. Miranda's expertise in sports medicine and foot and ankle surgery enhances the comprehensive orthopedic care offered at our facility at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker.

Dr. Miranda joins our team from the Steamboat Orthopedic & Spine Institute. He has completed a dual fellowship in sports and foot and ankle orthopedic surgery. With a substantial track record of excellence in his field, Dr. Miranda’s addition to our team greatly enriches the quality of care we can provide for the residents of Meeker and the surrounding communities.

"It's a privilege to join the Meeker community and growing orthopedic team at Pioneers Medical Center. I'm excited to bring foot and ankle expertise to the region," says Dr. Miranda.

Dr. Miranda specializes in performing a wide range of foot and ankle procedures, including cartilage restoration, Achilles tendon repair, ankle replacement surgeries, upper and lower extremity fractures, and sporting injuries for the foot, ankle and knee. He is now ready to see patients at CAO, giving our residents access to the high-quality care they deserve after suffering these serious injuries.

Dr. Kevin Borchard, CAO orthopedic surgeon and Chief Surgical Officer, shares in the enthusiasm, acknowledging that the addition of Dr. Miranda fills a long-standing gap in the services offered at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics. "We are very excited to have Dr. Miranda join us. Foot and ankle treatment and surgery have been underrepresented in our area for a long time. It is fantastic that we can offer these services to our patients," asserts Dr. Borchard.

Pioneers Medical Center CEO Liz Sellers also heralds the arrival of Dr. Miranda to the CAO team. “Dr. Miranda is an excellent addition to our orthopedic surgical team. At Pioneers Medical Center, our top priority has always been to provide patient-centered care. Dr. Miranda shares our values, principles, and dedication to putting patients first,” she affirms.

Renowned for his Fellowship training at prestigious institutions such as Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Santa Monica and the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Miranda lends his skills not only to CAO, but also to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team as part of their medical unit.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Alejandro Miranda at Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, please call (970) 878-9752.

About Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine

Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine & Spine is located in Meeker, which is located in the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado. Their team of Fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons perform procedures with the same clinical techniques, superb implant quality, high quality of surgical efficiency, and surgeon academic training and background you would find in the largest of metropolitan hospitals. Colorado Advanced Orthopedics’ team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

Website: https://www.coloradoadvancedorthopedics.com

