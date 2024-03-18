House Resolution 322 Printer's Number 2609

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to pursue legislative remedies to allow individuals 18, 19 and 20 years of age with a Commercial Driver's License to participate in interstate commerce activities.
