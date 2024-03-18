Submit Release
House Resolution 305 Printer's Number 2550

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - A Resolution recognizing March 17, 2024, as "St. Patrick's Day" and designating October 7, 2024, as "The 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States of America Day" in Pennsylvania.

House Resolution 305 Printer's Number 2550

