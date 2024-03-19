Press Conference to Announce Intentions in the wake of Police Shooting Over a falling Acorn
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024
— Marquis Jackson
PRESS CONFERENCE
Tuesday, March 19th, at 11:00 AM EST.
On the steps of the Okaloosa County Courthouse, 1940 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Major Press Conference Announcing Intentions and Next Steps on Behalf of Young Black Man Detained in a Police Vehicle That Was Fired on at Least 32 Times by an Okaloosa Officer Who Mistook the Sound of an Acorn Falling for a Gunshot
"This was a reckless display of capricious lethal force from the Okaloosa officers; the officers had no legal or factual justification for their overwhelming use of deadly force" Civil Rights Attorney DeWitt Lacy.
"Memories and thoughts of my family and mom kept racing through my head; I thought I was going to die. Not a day goes by where something won't trigger a memory of that day, the fear I felt laying handcuffed in the back of that police car being shot at. I also have nightmares, just reliving that moment over and over."
Victim Marquis Jackson.
CONTACT: Civil Rights Attorney Dewitt Lacy Cell/Text (415) 378-9953 dewitt@bncllaw.com
MEDIA: Lee Houskeeper Cell/call: (415) 654-9141 NewsService@aol.com
LINK TO VIDEO, PHOTOGRAPHS & NOTICE TO OKALOOSA COUNTY: https://bncllaw.com/press/marquis-jackson/
MEDIA-ONLY PRESS CONFERENCE
WHAT: During the Press conference, unheard facts and videos will be released to the public, including backup officers armed with long guns demanding Marquis sit up so they can shoot the remaining glass out around him. Attorneys for Mr. Jackson are still seeking answers as to why the officers felt they needed to target practice around Mr. Jackson's silhouette to shoot out the remaining windows that they could clearly see through. Attorney DeWitt Lacy will also be seeking further answers as to why the OIS investigation led by CID did not include any of the shots fired by the officers with long guns. Nor has there been an accounting of the total rounds fired. This is a significant fact as this was a highly dense residential area with multiple homes in the immediate crossfire. DeWitt Lacy will also call for all 911 phone calls, dispatch communications, and witness statements to be released.
WHO: Civil Rights Attorney DeWitt Lacy and plaintiff Marquis Jackson
WHEN: Tuesday, March 19th, at 11:00 AM EST.
WHERE: On the steps of the Okaloosa County Courthouse, 1940 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
"Memories and thoughts of my family and mom kept racing through my head; I thought I was going to die," said Marquis Jackson. Despite the onslaught of gunfire, Mr. Jackson was not hit. However, the emotional and psychological scars have been profound, with Mr. Jackson himself declaring the damage to his psyche as irrevocable. "Not a day goes by where something won't trigger a memory of that day, the fear I felt laying handcuffed in the back of that police car being shot at. I also have nightmares, just reliving that moment over and over", said Marquis Jackson.
Sergeant Roberts, following Deputy Hernandez, yelled, "Shots fired!" and "I'm hit! I'm hit!" causing his partner to unload her weapon. However, the subsequent OIS investigation clarified that no shots were fired at the officers. The interior of the patrol car, where Mr. Jackson lay, became a zone of acute danger when the interior separation cage was shattered by the gunfire.
Amidst the chaos, Mr. Jackson recalls the officers' insistence on shooting out all the windows of the patrol car before they would approach. At the same time, he remained handcuffed, lying on the back seat. His pleas, emphasizing his incapacitated state with shouts of "My hands are handcuffed," were met with continued demands for him to raise his hands. This physical impossibility heightened the surreal terror of the moment.
In addition to endangering the lives of nearby residents in the crossfire. Mr. Jackson's account sheds light on the ongoing psychological torment he endured, marked by a haunting fear of death and the ongoing trauma that disrupts his daily life. Today, the echoes of that day manifest in persistent nightmares and involuntary recollections, a testament to the indelible scars left by the incident.
The emotional aftermath for Mr. Jackson is not just a private struggle but a public concern, underscored by his involvement in community charity work with an NBA player's charity foundation. Mr. Jackson's contributions to turkey giveaways and Youth Basketball events starkly contrast with that fateful day's narrative, emphasizing the broader impact of his experience beyond personal suffering.
Sergeant Roberts, following Deputy Hernandez's lead, yelled, "Shots fired!" and "I'm hit! I'm hit!". However, the subsequent OIS investigation clarified that no shots were fired at the officers. The interior of the patrol car, where Mr. Jackson lay, became a zone of acute danger, with the interior separation cage being shattered by the gunfire.
Amidst the chaos, Mr. Jackson recalls the officers' insistence on shooting out all the windows of the patrol car before they would approach. At the same time, he remained handcuffed, lying on the back seat. His pleas, emphasizing his incapacitated state with shouts of "My hands are handcuffed," were met with continued demands for him to raise his hands. This physical impossibility heightened the surreal terror of the moment.
Mr. Jackson's account sheds light on the psychological torment he endured, marked by a haunting fear of death and the ongoing trauma that disrupts his daily life. Today, the echoes of that day manifest in persistent nightmares and involuntary recollections, a testament to the indelible scars left by the incident.
"This was a reckless display of capricious lethal force from the Okaloosa officers; the officers had no legal or factual justification for their overwhelming use of deadly force" Civil Rights Attorney DeWitt Lacy.
BNCL LAW
Since 1985, in CA
In 1985, John L. Burris created a law firm committed to serving largely underserved clients. While Mr. Burris’s practice initially focused on criminal defense, he quickly shifted to an emphasis on civil rights litigation, particularly in police misconduct and racial and sexual discrimination in employment. Today, the firm serves the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Central California, Los Angeles, and Southern California. With a commitment to fight for justice worldwide!
Protecting Everyone
Over the years, John Burris, Benjamin Nisenbaum, Ayana Curry, DeWitt Lacy, and associated counsel have represented everyday people and victims of police misconduct whose names became synonymous with police reform, such as Rodney King, Oscar Grant, and Theresa Sheehan. Our attorneys have also represented a number of public officials and high-profile clients: Earl Sanders, the former Chief of Police of San Francisco; recording artist Tupac Shakur; actor Del Roy Lindo; NFL player Keyshawn Johnson; NBA players Gary Payton and Jason Kidd, and Aaron Goodwin (former sports agent for NBA phenomenon LeBron James).
Becoming a Top Firm
BNCL has been and will continue to be instrumental in social reforms of police policy, governing racial profiling, Asphyxiation, Canines, Deadly Force, Tasers, In-Custody deaths, and other inhumane practices. Our work has also changed police department protocols for crowd control tactics and handling the mentally impaired. BNCL has been successful in identifying and rooting out police corruption and sexual abuse, including the infamous “Oakland Riders” case.
DeWitt Lacy
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
+1 415-654-9142
