Senate Bill 115 Printer's Number 0041
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - An Act amending the act of July 7, 2008 (P.L.654, No.55), known as the Bituminous Coal Mine Safety Act, in diesel-powered equipment, further providing for schedule of maintenance.
