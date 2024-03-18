Submit Release
Attorney General Knudsen announces retirement of MHP colonel

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today the retirement of Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin. Lieutenant Colonel Kurt Sager will serve as the interim head of the Patrol until a new colonel is named.

“I’m grateful to Steve for his decades-long career with the Montana Highway Patrol. It was a pleasure working with him during his tenure as colonel to keep Montanans safe in their communities and on the road. I wish him well in his retirement,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

Lavin was appointed by Attorney General Knudsen in January 2021 and retired after over 30 years of service with the Montana Highway Patrol.

