Bitlux announces sponsorship of seven-time Trans-Am Champ Ernie Francis Jr. for 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series
• The 12th edition of the Super Trofeo North America will get underway at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida on the weekend of March 13-16.
We are looking forward to seeing Ernie and TR3 take home the win”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitlux, a global private jet company, is proud to announce its sponsorship of seven-time Trans-Am champion Ernie Francis Jr. as he makes his debut in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series when the journey kicks off this week at Sebring International Raceway.
— Bitlux President, Kyle Patel
Francis Jr. will be partnering with TR3 Racing – a company with a long history of racing and owner of the No. 88 Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 – in his long-awaited debut in the PRO category of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo continental championship.
The partnership between Bitlux and Ernie Francis Jr. highlights the company’s commitment to supporting exceptional talent in the world of motorsports. By sponsoring Francis Jr. in the 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series, Bitlux aims to showcase its dedication to excellence, precision, and high performance, mirroring the values inherent in both motorsports and private air travel.
“We are thrilled to be sponsoring Ernie Francis Jr. as he embarks on this new chapter in his racing career,” said Kyle Patel, President of Bitlux. “Ernie’s track record of success speaks for itself, and we are confident that he will continue to impress as he competes in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series. This partnership aligns perfectly with Bitlux’s commitment to supporting excellence and innovation in all endeavors.”
Patel’s enthusiasm for motorsports and racecars runs deep, reflecting his personal passion for the fascinating world of high-speed competition. As a lifelong enthusiast of motorsports, he understands the dedication, skill, and precision required to excel in such a demanding environment.
Furthermore, Bitlux’s involvement in sports goes beyond the racetracks, as demonstrated by the recent sponsorship of Backroads of Appalachia, a non-profit organization promoting business and workforce development through tourism and motorsports in Kentucky, specifically creating opportunities for individuals in recovery from drug abuse.
The 2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series promises to be an exciting showcase of skill and speed, featuring some of the most iconic tracks in North America and Europe.
“We are looking forward to seeing Ernie and TR3 take home the win,” shares Patel.
2024 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series schedule:
March 13-16 – Sebring International Raceway
May 10-12 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
June 27-30 – Watkins Glen International
Aug. 30-Sept. 1 – Circuit of The Americas
Sept. 20-22 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Nov. 14-15 – Jerez de la Frontera (Spain)
About Bitlux:
Bitlux delivers various services across the air charter industry, but Executive Travel is closest to heart. Whether you are flying for business or leisure, Bitlux provides a top-tier private jet service that actively exceeds expectations.
