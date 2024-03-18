Belfast Skin Clinic – Facial Aesthetics NI – Unveils New Website to Enhance Patient Experience and Access to Non-Surgical Aesthetic Treatments

Belfast, Northern Ireland – In Belfast, Northern Ireland, Facial Aesthetics NI, a leader in the field of non-surgical skin treatments, has launched its new website. Guided by Dr. David Buchanan, an award-winning practitioner with over 17 years of rich experience in aesthetic treatments, the clinic’s revamped digital presence aims to significantly enhance the patient experience. The website is designed to offer comprehensive information on the variety of treatments available, ease treatment appointment scheduling for patients, and provide valuable educational resources for those interested in aesthetic treatments.

The Belfast skin clinic, located on Belfast’s prestigious Malone Road, is led by Dr. David Buchanan, BDS MFGDP (UK) RCS Eng, and distinguishes itself as a premier destination for non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Dr. Buchanan, who embarked on his professional journey after graduating from the University of Glasgow in 2004, has devoted more than two decades to providing non-surgical aesthetic treatments in Scotland and Ireland. He achieved a significant milestone early in his career by attaining Membership of the Faculty of General Dental Practice in 2006, becoming one of the youngest dentists to receive this honor.

Dr. Buchanan served as a Postgraduate Tutor in Belfast, mentoring qualified dentists for the Membership of the Joint Dental Faculties postgraduate exam (MJDF). He is highly-experienced at administering a broad spectrum of treatments, notably Botox injections for various facial lines and the use of dermal fillers, such as Juvederm and Restylane, to enhance facial features. He is also known for being one of the first practitioners to introduce Profhilo treatments in Belfast, recognized for their effectiveness in skin tightening and texture improvement.

Dr. Buchanan’s achievements, such as receiving the Best Dentist Under the Age of 35 at the UK Dentistry Awards and recognitions at the Aesthetic Dentistry Awards, highlight his professional standing. His memberships with the Irish Dental Association, the British Orthodontic Society, and gold-level membership with the International Academy of Advanced Facial Aesthetics (IAAFA) demonstrate his commitment to maintaining high standards in aesthetic treatment practices.

Facial Aesthetics NI offers a broad spectrum of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, each tailored to meet the individual needs and desires of its patients. Dr. Buchanan’s extensive experience and commitment to ongoing education ensure that clients receive the highest standard of care in a safe, clinical environment.

Facial Aesthetics NI’s diverse range of non-surgical treatments includes:

Botox Injections: administered to reduce the appearance of frown lines, forehead lines, and crow’s feet, alongside treatments for more complex areas around the mouth and neck.

Dermal Fillers: Hyaluronic acid-based fillers, such as Juvederm and Restylane, are used to volumize lips and cheeks and smooth out fine lines, providing a rejuvenated appearance.

Profhilo: a pioneering treatment offered by Dr. Buchanan, known for its exceptional results in skin tightening and improving texture, tone, and vibrancy.

Hyperhidrosis Treatments: offering effective solutions for excessive sweating, these treatments improve comfort and confidence for those affected.

Facial Aesthetics NI’s new website significantly enhances patient interaction by focusing on their needs, offering a wealth of information on services like Botox, dermal fillers, Profhilo, and more, aiding in informed decision-making. The site features before-and-after galleries to demonstrate treatment effectiveness and provides extensive educational resources to guide patients’ aesthetic journeys. This digital platform serves both existing and potential clients, underlining the clinic’s commitment to top-tier non-surgical skin treatments in Northern Ireland and emphasizing its dedication to patient care and education.

The clinic encourages both current and prospective patients to visit the new website to discover more about its services, schedule consultations, and learn about the impact of professional care on their aesthetic journey. Whether interested in exploring Botox injections, dermal fillers, Profhilo, or any other treatments offered, the website serves as a comprehensive resource for informed decision-making regarding patient care.

For further information, to book a complimentary consultation, or to speak directly with the clinic's award-winning practitioner, Dr. David Buchanan, individuals can use the following contact details:

Facial Aesthetics NI

Address: 146 Malone Rd, Belfast BT9 5LH

Phone: 028 9038 0070

