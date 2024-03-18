2024 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #4

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 18, 2024 |

Contact: Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring load limit restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segment(s) shown in the table below. Effective date is included in the table.Load restriction are determined by weather and road conditions.

A map of state-proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are both posted on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and on the SD511 website at https://www.sd511.org. On the SD511 site, click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions to see restrictions placed into effect.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or to obtain a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Email List Subscription: Individuals can subscribe to an email list to receive spring load limit restrictions electronically. Subscribe at https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click “subscribe” located on the right-hand side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the spring load limit list, visit the same site, click “unsubscribe” and enter the information and email with which you previously subscribed. County Road Information: SDDOT personnel remind motorists that county road posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state.

Please use the county information provided on the South Dakota Truck Info website to contact the county superintendent for questions or concerns. For more information about the SDDOT spring load limit process, please contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or via email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.

