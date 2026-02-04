Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for Minnesota Avenue at Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, South Minnesota Avenue at Interstate 229 will be temporarily closed beginning at 9:30 a.m. as contractors install the temporary bridge over Minnesota Avenue. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed in two hours. During the temporary closure, drivers should use exit 2 (Western Avenue) and exit 4 (Cliff Avenue) as detour routes.

Flaggers will be present to direct southbound and northbound Minnesota Avenue traffic onto the I-229 northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps. Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

The prime contractor for this $48 million project is T&R Contracting, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2027.

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4.

