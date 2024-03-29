The Gringos Release New Arrangement of "Beauty Contest"

"Beauty Contest is Over"

SANDWICH, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gringos, a band with a rich history dating back to the 1970s, are thrilled to announce the release of their latest single, "Beauty Contest." This new release breathes fresh life into a classic track from the band's debut album, showcasing a modern twist on a beloved favorite.

"Beauty Contest" delves into the playful yet revealing game of romance, capturing the moment of realization when appearances fade, and true colors shine through. The song's original composers, Alan Harkrader and Clyde Score, crafted a narrative that resonates with the complexities of attraction and deception.

The latest arrangement by Jim Miller infuses the track with contemporary energy while preserving its original charm. The song features a dynamic interplay between vocals and horns, anchored by a driving bassline that underscores the narrative's intensity.

In 2005, The Gringos sold the publishing rights for their first album's seven original songs to Ferver Records, an Arizona-based company that specializes in repurposing music for film and television. "Beauty Contest" found a new audience when it was featured in an episode of the cable series "Get Shorty," along with three other tracks from the band's debut album that have graced both the big and small screens.

With this reimagined version of "Beauty Contest," The Gringos aim to build on the renewed interest in their music, offering a modern take on a song that has stood the test of time. The band is excited to share this updated classic with both long-time fans and new listeners, continuing their legacy of creating timeless music.

"Beauty Contest" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join The Gringos on this nostalgic yet forward-looking musical journey.

