UDAF Seeking Specialty Crop Block Grant Proposals

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking grant proposals for the 2024 Specialty Crop Block Grant. A total of $342,390 will be awarded through a competitive grant process. Each proposal may request up to $70,000.

The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. Since 2020, UDAF has awarded over $1.8 million in SCBG funds. This grant is open to producers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah. This funding is available for projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops which include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and horticulture and nursery crops; a full list of specialty crops is available here.

 “Utah has a diverse and economically significant specialty crop industry. Utah is the nation’s second leading producer of tart cherries and climate produces some of the most desirable stone fruit in the nation,” said Craig Buttars, UDAF Commissioner. “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is proud to administer this grant program and looks forward to innovative developments in the state’s specialty crop industries.” 

Applications for grant funds should describe how the project potentially affects and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry and/or the public rather than a single organization, institution, or individual. This year, UDAF’s priorities will be projects that are designed to enhance the competitiveness of Utah-grown specialty crops by (1) leveraging efforts to market & promote specialty crops; (2) assisting producers with research & development relevant to specialty crops; (3) expanding availability & access to specialty crops; and (4) addressing local, regional, & national challenges confronting specialty crop producers.

The application window will be open until April 5, 2024 at 11:59pm. Selected project duration will be September 30, 2024 through September 29, 2027.  For more information, contact Allison Ross at aross@utah.gov or visit ag.utah.gov/specialty-crop-block-grant-program.

