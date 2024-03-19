Submit Release
Crowdpac Launches the Only Political Fundraising and Advocacy App

Crowdpac has launched a new fundraising and advocacy app.

Crowdpac has launched its first-ever app to revolutionize political engagement.

Crowdpac empowers individuals and organizations to actively engage in shaping the political landscape.”
Crowdpac, the powerful online platform with four million members and a $24 million fundraising track record, has launched its first-ever app to revolutionize political engagement.

With its unmatched features, the Crowdpac app goes beyond just fundraising. It is a one-stop shop for proactive citizens. The Crowdpac app lets users:

• Lobby Members of Congress and push for crucial policy changes.
• Manage fundraising campaigns and support the issues they care about
• Create and sign petitions to make their voices heard.
• Make data-driven decisions by creating and participating in polls to understand public opinion.
• Write and follow blogs to share their views and stay informed.
• Join or form groups to connect with like-minded individuals and champion common goals.
• Livestream events, discussions, and rallies to stay informed.
• Follow political races and gain insights into candidates and campaigns.
• Like and follow Members of Congress to stay updated on their activities.

Crowdpac integrates everything users need into a user-friendly platform for easy and seamless engagement. With their phones and tablets, users can take meaningful action, raise funds for impactful causes, and stay informed about critical issues.

"Crowdpac empowers individuals and organizations to actively engage in shaping our political landscape," says Christopher Tavlarides, President of Crowdpac. "We aim to provide tools to drive change, allowing people to actively participate in the democratic process."

The Crowdpac app is available now on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

