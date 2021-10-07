Crowdpac Campaign Targeting Senator Kyrsten Sinema Reaches its Initial $100,000 Goal in Less than Seven Days

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A conditional campaign on Crowdpac targeted at Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Either Sinema Votes to End the Filibuster OR We Fund a Primary Challenger, sailed past its initial goal of 1,000 pledges and $100,000 in less than seven days. Crowdpac members made over 1,400 pledges totaling $101,000. These pledges will only be collected if Senator Sinema does not vote before the end of 2021 to support President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and vote to end or reform the filibuster.

"The success of the Sinema campaign shows the amazing power of Crowdpac,” said Crowdpac’s Christopher Tavlarides. "Crowdpac is a community of passionate individuals joining together to make their collective voices heard loud and clear. We are proud to be able to offer our platform to our friends in Arizona and across the United States.”

As a result of its success, the committee leading the Sinema campaign on Crowdpac has increased its goal to $125,000.

Kai Newkirk, one the founders of the Crowdpac campaign, the founder of For All, and a lead organizer of the Arizona Coalition to End the Filibuster, commented, “The success of our grassroots, Arizona-led crowdfunding campaign — over $100,000 in just one week — is a powerful testament to the incredible energy among Democrats to hold Kyrsten Sinema accountable. Make no mistake: if Sinema doesn't change course and respect the voters who did the most to put her in office, she won't be re-elected. We're going to build on this momentum and take this higher until our Senator gets the message.”

The Sinema fundraiser on Crowdpac is backed by a large committee of Arizona leaders from community organizations, the Democratic Party, and elected office, including Belén Sisa, former National Latino Press Secretary for Bernie 2020 and co-founder of USEE ASU*, Karina Ruiz, Executive Director of ADAC*, Brianna Westbrook, former Arizona Democratic Party Vice-Chair, Steven Valencia, leader of Tucson Jobs with Justice*, Dan O’Neal, Arizona Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America, Kai Newkirk, founder of For All and a lead organizer of the Arizona Coalition to End the Filibuster*, Jade Duran, Maricopa County Democratic Party Secretary*, Rebecca Garelli, co-founder and organizer of Arizona Educators United*, Lupe Conchas, President, Young Democrats of Arizona*, and Arizona State Senator Martin Quezada, LD 29. (*Note: organizations are included for identification only and do not represent these organizations’ opinions or endorsement of the campaign.)

About Crowdpac

Crowdpac was launched in 2014 to support progressive candidates and causes and to date has raised over $32 million in pledges and contributions with donations averaging $53.37. To learn more, visit www.crowdpac.com.

