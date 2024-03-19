Doodle Labs Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024
Soldiers assemble the Evolve Dynamics Sky Mantis UAV platform, which makes use of Doodle Labs' Mesh Rider Radio as its on-board datalink.
Provider of wireless networking technology for advanced robotics and connected teams joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and moreLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doodle Labs has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.
This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.
Doodle Labs landed at no. 2 in the Robotics category.
“We are thrilled to be recognized among the most innovative companies in the world,” said Doodle Labs Founder and CEO Nimesh Parikh. “We envision a future where seamless collaboration between robots and humans transforms industries. Our mission is to revolutionize connectivity through innovative mesh networking technology. An honor like this from Fast Company recognizes that we’ve made some great leaps toward that mission in the past year.”
Doodle Labs’ mesh networking equipment creates secure, resilient and scalable networks for advanced robotics and connected teams. Its radios are carried by teams of connected workers and embedded in industrial-grade drones, autonomous ground vehicles and advanced ground robotics in commercial, industrial, public safety and military settings, allowing these people and technologies to thrive in dynamic and challenging environments. Resilient networking fosters effective communication, seamless collaboration, and unparalleled performance.
In the past 18 months, Doodle Labs has introduced a series of industry firsts, including its patented multi-band technology, which allows for multiple frequency bands to be accessible using the same radio; its patented Sense feature-set, which detects RF interference like Wi-Fi noise or intentional jamming and automatically switches to a better-performing channel or band; and the Wearable, a handheld form-factor that allows teams of workers in challenging or disconnected environments to create their own powerful private, mobile ad-hoc wireless network.
Doodle Labs radios are embedded in advanced robotics platforms in agriculture and construction industries, in high-tech security operations for US government agencies and in drones being flown by Ukraine defense forces in the battlefield in the face of Russian jamming.
The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.
Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”
Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.
ABOUT DOODLE LABS
Doodle Labs designs and produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. The company focuses on mesh networking for robotic systems, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense, private wireless and other applications. The company’s Helix Mesh Rider Radio was developed with sponsorship from DIU and is the Blue UAS program’s datalink of choice. Doodle Labs was founded in 1999 and has offices in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
