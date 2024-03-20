The Team at Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition Announces Their Newest Product: SynergizeTM
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Team at Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition Announces their newest product: SynergizeTM, the ultimate pelleted horse feed for hard-working and hard-keeping horses. With ultra-high fat, high fiber, and low NSC levels, it provides a perfect balance of nutrients for any horse needing a high calorie diet, especially those that require low NSC (sugar/starch). Synergize™ contains Constant Comfort® gut health technology, which is comprised of seaweed derived calcium to support proper stomach pH and pre-/probiotics that support the horse’s entire digestive tract.
Synergize Benefits:
- High Fat: (13%) Fat is the ultimate source of long-lasting, cool energy to support performance.
- Low Sugar & Starch (NSC): (15%) Ideal for horses with sensitivities, such as metabolic conditions, hyperactivity, digestive challenges or tying-up issues.
- High Fiber: (20%) A great option when hay quality is poor.
- No added iron: The iron levels in this feed are naturally occurring from the base ingredients.
- Natural Vitamin E: Supplies your horse with natural Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant.
- Constant Comfort: Seaweed derived calcium and pre-/probiotics support the entire digestive tract.
Horse owners can purchase SynergizeTM at their local Tribute® dealer, or at Tributeequinenutrition.com in areas without a Tribute® dealer.
About Tribute:
Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition is a nutrition company dedicated to people passionate about their horses, and their legacy has been built upon the promise to provide the best equine nutrition and customer experience.
All Tribute® feeds are manufactured in ionophore-free facilities to provide safe and consistent nutrition. The products are formulated by Ph.D. nutritionists and are fully fortified and balanced for optimum performance. All ingredients and every finished product are inspected to ensure that every customer receives the very best feed, or their money back.
Tribute Superior Equine Solutions
+1 419-294-3838 ext. 248
bonnie.brannigan@kalmbachfeeds.com