FAA Now Fully Enforcing Remote ID Rule for UAS Operations

March 18, 2024

The expiration of the FAA’s discretionary enforcement policy for Remote ID now exposes unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operators to fines, suspension and even loss of their pilot certificates if they do not comply with the new mandate.

The FAA’s Remote ID rule requires UASs used for recreation, business or public safety, as well as those foreign registered, to be equipped with built-in or attached broadcast modules or operated within an FAA-Recognized Identification Area (FRIA).

Remote ID is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the National Airspace System by distinguishing compliant airspace users from those potentially posing a safety or security risk and helps to lay the foundation for routine advanced operations such as package delivery and flying beyond visual line of sight, according to the agency.

The rule became effective for all UAS operators on Sept. 16, 2023, except for recreational drones weighing less than 0.55 pounds or UAS operated within an FRIA, which are granted to FAA-recognized community-based organizations and educational institutions.

But, in recognition of equipment shortages and lack of FRIAs, the FAA provided a grace period on enforcing the Remote ID rule until March 16, 2024.

Now that this policy deadline has expired, all relevant UAS operators must now be compliant with the Remote ID rule. Compliance can be achieved in three ways:

Operate a UAS with built-in Remote ID broadcast capabilities

Operate a UAS with a Remote ID broadcast module attached

Operate a UAS at an FAA-Recognized Identification Area

Operators can check if their UAS complies with the equipage rule by visiting the FAA UAS Declaration of Compliance website. Only UASs or broadcast modules listed on the FAA DOC are in compliance with the rule.

For more on Remote ID and all things UAS, visit NBAA’s dedicated online resource and the FAA’s FAADroneZone.