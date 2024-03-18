CNO Travels to Arctic for Operation Ice Camp 2024

BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 17, 2024) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti traveled to the Arctic Ocean to attend Operation Ice Camp (ICE CAMP) 2024 and to visit with crewmembers of a U.S. Navy fast attack submarine, March 17.

Previously known as Ice Exercise (ICEX), the operation’s new title better reflects the Department of the Navy’s Arctic strategy and its priority to maintain enhanced regional presence.

“Our ability to operate on, under and above Arctic waters ensures this region remains one of low tensions, and prevents competitors from disrupting emerging sea lines of communication and commerce,” said Franchetti. “The Navy will continue to modernize our facilities and platforms, and train personnel to meet the demands of an increasingly accessible Arctic operating environment.”

ICE CAMP is a three-week operation, hosted by Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, in collaboration with the Arctic Submarine Laboratory (ASL), and is designed to research, test, and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region. While visiting, the CNO had the opportunity to speak with Sailors operating in the austere Arctic conditions.

“There is no corollary to the demands of the Arctic environment, and there is no finer test for a submarine or its crew than actually being north of the Arctic Circle and under the ice,” Franchetti said to the crew. “I want each of you to know I am incredibly proud of you and of all that you are doing to make sure that our Navy remains the most powerful Navy in the world.”

In addition to U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Space Force participation in the exercise, personnel from the Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy, the French Navy, the United Kingdom Royal Navy, and the Royal Australian Navy are participating.

“It is remarkable to see what our Joint Force, alongside our partners from the ASL have organized, coordinated and planned for ICE CAMP to ensure our combined forces are ready to execute our Arctic mission,” said Franchetti. “We will continue to strengthen our partnerships with like-minded nations to enhance our awareness and increase interoperability.”

The Navy remains committed to supporting Defense Department’s desired end state for the Arctic: a secure and stable region where U.S national interests are safeguarded, the U.S. homeland is defended, and nations work cooperatively to address challenges. ICE CAMP is a biennial event to demonstrate, evaluate, and advance the capabilities of the Navy operating in the Arctic.

This was Franchetti’s first visit to ICE CAMP as the Chief of Naval Operations.