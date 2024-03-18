Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Third Annual Spring 2024 Florida Space Art Contest for K–5 Students

Winning artwork will be launched into space on an upcoming mission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced the launch of the 2024 Florida Space Art Contest. Students in grades K–5 are encouraged to create an art piece inspired by the theme: Suit Up! Florida’s Space Suit of the Future.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of the Third Annual Lieutenant Governor’s Space Art Contest. Over the last two years, with more than 4,000 original art submissions, Florida’s students have shown their overwhelming support and excitement for this art contest,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This year’s theme gives students creative control to engineer the space suit of tomorrow. I am excited to see the innovative and futuristic designs our young artists will bring to life.”

Space Florida, a sponsor of the Lieutenant Governor’s Space Art Contest, believes supporting Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) education initiatives is an integral part of its mission.

“Initiatives like the Lieutenant Governor’s Space Art Contest help ignite curiosity and innovation in the minds of young children, many of whom will lead our industry in the near future,” said Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida.

“Florida’s continued leadership in the space industry is rooted in the foundational disciplines of science and math, but we cannot forget the importance of the arts,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “By nurturing these critical skills and fostering innovative teaching methods, we’re empowering the next generation to reach for the stars and beyond.”

About the Florida Space Student Art Contest

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez’s Space Art Contest is open to all K–5 grade students in Florida. Each student will submit an original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year’s theme. Submissions will be broken down into two categories: K–2 and 3–5. Six art pieces from each group (12 total) will be selected as finalists. Finalists will win two tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Two lucky grand prize winners, one selected from each group, will have their artwork launched into space on an upcoming mission!

Forms and Guidelines

Student contest rules and guidelines can be found online at www.FloridaSpaceArt.com.

Submit artwork to the address below:

Space Florida

ATTN: Space Art Contest

505 Odyssey Way, Suite 300

Exploration Park, Florida 32953

All entries must be received by 5 PM on Friday, May 24, 2024.

For more information about the contest please visit www.FloridaSpaceArt.com.

