First State Food System Program Opens Third Grant Application Cycle

DOVER, Del. (March 18, 2024) — The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) announced today that the Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy (Council) is accepting grant applications for Cycle 3 of the First State Food System Program. Through this program, funding is available to Delaware farmers and a diverse range of food supply chain entities. Awarded funds will aid local entities in expanding capacity, coordinating with partners in their communities, and doing their part to build resilience in Delaware’s food system.

The Council has awarded just over $1.3 million since 2022, funding 26 projects across Delaware. With two grant cycles awarded, the Council has learned from applications submitted just what the needs are in Delaware communities regarding the food supply chain and food system.

The Council will devote a portion of Cycle 3 funds to prioritize projects addressing food aggregation, cold storage, or transportation activities. In addition, applicants should also describe how the project may benefit more operations than one, how the project will enhance the local food system, and foster cooperation or facilitate resource sharing. They should also have a sustainability plan to continue the work beyond the grant funding.

All applicants must complete registration through SAM.gov and provide a Unique Entity ID (UEI). Applicants must meet this requirement before receiving funding. Please allow sufficient time to complete this process, which may take several weeks.

Like last year, farmers and food supply chain entities are encouraged to apply. To be considered for funding as a producer, the farm operation must have an annual sales value of at least $20,000. The farm must actively produce no more than 300 acres of fruits, vegetables, other specialty crops, or other products for human consumption. Larger-scale producers can apply, but projects should include partnerships or collaborations with other local entities or initiatives.

The First State Food System Program will again offer grants from $2,500 to $150,000. Applicants must submit a project that can be completed no later than October 31, 2026, with funds committed no later than December 1, 2025. Funds may be used to make specific, one-time purchases for equipment or other capital expenses or expended in numerous ways to cover various operational, administrative, or capital expenses. All grant applications must be submitted by Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Council is working with the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) to facilitate the First State Food System Program through its grant application portal. This partnership allows applicants to apply to this grant program more efficiently and learn more about additional opportunities available through DCF. While DCF is facilitating the grant application process, this is not a grant program of the DCF.

The online application is available at https://delcf.org/grants. Click “Apply Now” anywhere on the page to log in or create a new profile. Once logged in, click “Apply” at the top of the page. Select “Delaware’s First State Food System Program” from the list of open opportunities to complete and submit an application and upload supporting documentation.

The funding for this program is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed into law by President Joe Biden and championed by members of Delaware’s congressional delegation – U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Contact the Delaware Council on Farm & Food Policy for grant program questions at DDA_farmandfoodpolicy@delaware.gov. Complete program information can be found at https://farm-and-food-delaware.hub.arcgis.com/. For technical assistance using the DCF grant portal, applicants can contact Kelly Sheridan at ksheridan@delcf.org.

