Attorney General Jackley Joins Amicus Brief For SCOTUS In Support of Second Amendment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 18, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a group of 26 Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Illinois’ ban of AR-15 rifles.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled that the Illinois gun ban was constitutional. The court stated that the plain text of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution does not include AR-15’s because the term “Arms” does not include “militaristic” firearms.

“This law violates the Second Amendment and common sense because it is based upon a gun’s appearance,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is another effort to take away individual rights that are protected by the Constitution.”

Attorney Generals who also have joined the brief are from the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and the Arizona and Wisconsin Legislatures.

