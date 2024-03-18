Press Releases

03/18/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Availability of $41 Million To Expand Broadband in Connecticut

Applications Must Be Submitted to DEEP by April 30, 2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut is making nearly $41 million available to fund projects that expand broadband infrastructure and improve internet connectivity in the state.

The funding comes from the state’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act Capital Project Fund dollars and is being administered by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) through its ConneCTed Communities Grant Program. The purpose of this competitive grant program is to improve access to high-speed internet in the state by funding the construction and deployment of broadband infrastructure designed to support the goal of universal access to affordable, resilient, and reliable broadband.

To maximize its impact, the program will prioritize underserved areas, focusing on those who have historically faced barriers to digital access. Projects must be designed to connect residents and businesses to internet access with speeds of at least 100 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 100Mbps for uploads. Applicants must be eligible to receive capital project funds, including local governments, private entities, and nonprofit organizations. Partnerships between public and private entities are encouraged.

The ConneCTed Communities Grant Program represents a significant stride toward achieving Governor Lamont’s goal of universal access to high-speed internet with 1 gigabit per second download speeds and 100Mbps upload speeds.

“This program is not only about getting people connected to the internet, but it also paves the way for a more inclusive society, where everyone has equal access to information, resources, and opportunities,” Governor Lamont said. “Through increased connectivity, Connecticut’s towns and cities will be stronger, more resilient, and better positioned to engage in today’s increasingly digitized world.”

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to connect, learn, and engage in the digital age,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “This grant program will provide residents and businesses with the tools they need to access critical services and stay connected. By breaking down digital barriers, more residents will be able to access essential community services, more students will be able to thrive in their academic activities, and more businesses will be able to pursue innovations that keep them competitive. The ConneCTed Communities Grant Program was developed to complement the forthcoming Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program with the goal of reaching every unserved and underserved location in the state. We’re excited to bring broadband access to those who need it right now, and to prepare our communities with the infrastructure they’ll need in the years to come.”

Applications are now being accepted and must be submitted to DEEP by April 30, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. A webinar will be held on March 20, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to provide potential applicants with more information on the program.

For information on the application process and the webinar, visit portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Energy/Broadband-Deployment/ConneCTed-Communities-Grant-Program.

Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program Challenge Process

Additionally, Governor Lamont announced today that the BEAD Program Challenge Process will begin accepting challenges on April 1, 2024.

In addition to the nearly $41 million in ARPA funding through the ConneCTed Communities Grant Program, Connecticut was allocated $144 million through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speed internet access across the state.

The Challenge Process gives stakeholders in Connecticut the opportunity to identify and correct inaccuracies on the broadband map. The updated map will determine which locations are eligible for funding through the BEAD program. Eligible challengers include local governments, tribal governments, nonprofits, and broadband service providers. While National Telecommunications and Information Administration program requirements do not allow individuals to submit challenges directly, residents of Connecticut are encouraged to work with eligible challengers to identify inaccuracies.

For more information on the BEAD Program Challenge Process, visit portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Energy/Broadband-Deployment/BEAD-Program.